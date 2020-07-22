Google wants to make buying a house less confusing

Getty Images

Google wants to make it easier for you to get information about buying a house.

In a partnership with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Google will offer a new search feature that will explain the mortgage process, offer news articles, define industry terms and show you a mortgage calculator when you Google "mortgage," the search giant said in a blog post Wednesday.

"Buying a home can be among the most important financial decisions in your life, and having clear, trustworthy information is important," the post said.

Google also noted that search interest in "how to buy a house" reached its all time high in May.