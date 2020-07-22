CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Second stimulus check Coronavirus vaccine trials MLB is back Rocket League for free Ghost of Tsushima Comic-Con 2020 iOS 14 hands-on TikTok ban explainer
Featured Credit Cards Taxes Budgeting Investing

Google wants to make buying a house less confusing

Googling "mortgage" will pull up resources to help understand the home buying process.

Listen
- 00:31
gettyimages-200068114-003

Google has info on buying a home. 

 Getty Images

Google wants to make it easier for you to get information about buying a house

In a partnership with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Google will offer a new search feature that will explain the mortgage process, offer news articles, define industry terms and show you a mortgage calculator when you Google "mortgage," the search giant said in a blog post Wednesday.

"Buying a home can be among the most important financial decisions in your life, and having clear, trustworthy information is important," the post said. 

Google also noted that search interest in "how to buy a house" reached its all time high in May. 

Now playing: Watch this: These apps can help you save some cash
5:29