Get a $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa

There are Prime Day deals you can get right now and Prime Day credits you can earn by shopping in Amazon stores. But this may be the biggest news yet: For a limited time, if you sign up for an , you'll get a $100 Amazon gift card. And not in 4-6 weeks or anything like that; it's awarded as soon as you're approved. That means you can have it at the ready for Prime Day on Oct. 13 and 14.

Previously $70, that $100 gift card is a pretty serious perk. However, this is not a one-and-done proposition: The no-annual-fee Visa also pays you 5% back on just about everything you buy from Amazon and Whole Foods. You get 2% back at restaurants, drug stores and gas stations and 1% on most other purchases.

Here's a lesser-known benefit as well: Amazon frequently runs . Right now, for example, you can get 15% back on select print magazines and 25% on select Jabra wireless earbuds. (That's when you pay using the Amazon Visa, natch.)

I will note that there are some pretty mixed customer reviews for this card, though it seems many of the lower ratings have to do with poor customer service from Chase, the issuing bank. For what it's worth, I've had a Prime Rewards Visa for about a year. I use it exclusively for Amazon purchases, and it's been hassle-free. Your mileage may vary, of course.

As with any credit-card offer, be sure to read all the terms and conditions first.

Want more Prime Day tips? Listen to the latest episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast, below!

