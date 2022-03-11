Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Gas hit new highs this week, as the US clamps down on Russian oil imports in response to its invasion of Ukraine and as demand continues to far outstrip supply. On Friday the average price hit a record $4.33 a gallon, according to AAA, driving past the $4 mark for the sixth day in a row.

Friday's price at the pump represents a 50-cent increase from just one week ago.

Here's what you need to know about gasoline prices, including how high they could go, how the Ukraine crisis and other factors are affecting them, and what the Biden administration is doing about it.

How much is gas costing you now?



The impact of gas prices on individual drivers depends heavily on the type of car they own, how much they drive and how far. In addition, gasoline usage has varied wildly in the past two years, as the pandemic drove down demand.

The typical US family owns two cars: Taking an average of a 15-gallon gas tank filled up once a week, that works out to $2,200 more a year spent on gasoline than in 2021.

Here's how much more you're spending compared with last week, last month and last year.

Gas price comparison Time Price per gallon Cost to fill the tank Monthly cost Yearly cost Today $4.33 $65 $260 $3,120 One week ago $3.84 $58 $232 $2,784 One month ago $3.48 $52 $208 $2,496 One year ago $2.83 $42 $168 $2,016

How high will gas prices go?

Prices at the pump Friday averaged $4.33 a gallon. To fill up a typical 15-gallon gas tank, that would take about $65 -- over $20 more than a year ago, when gas was only $2.83 a gallon.

And that's just the national average: In California, gas is already averaging $5.72 a gallon, and it's above the national average in at least another 18 states.



The next threshold analysts are keeping an eye out for is $4.50 a gallon nationwide.

Patrick de Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, predicts the inflated prices will be here for months.



"Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense," de Haan said in a statement.

President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports as part of ongoing sanctions. The UK said it'll begin "phasing out" Russian energy products, excluding gasoline, and the European Commission has committed to slashing gas imports from Russia by two-thirds in 2022.

The US government's Energy Information Administration now predicts Brent oil will average over $100 a barrel for the remainder of 2022. But, the agency added, its forecasts could change greatly if additional European countries sanction Russian oil.

Bjørnar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets for Rystad Energy, says that if enough European countries join the embargo, oil could hit $240 a barrel by the summer

"It would create a 4.3 million barrels-per-day hole in the market that simply cannot be quickly replaced by other sources of supply," Tonhaugen wrote in a note.

Even at $200 a barrel, experts see gasoline prices averaging $5.84 per gallon, according to NPR. Oil at $240 would trigger a global recession later this year, Tonhaugen said. At that point demand would be forced down, he added, and the price would fall steeply.

"The higher prices go, the larger the chances of the global economy entering a recession already in the fourth quarter of 2022," he said.

What's making gas prices soar?

"Russia's invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

But though the crisis in Ukraine is having an immediate impact, DTN's Troy Vincent said it's hardly the sole factor. Inflation has been an issue for some time, and the cost of gas tends to rise in spring anyway, as refineries undergo maintenance before the summer driving season.



"We've had a supply-and-demand imbalance for a while -- and it will remain, regardless of whether this conflict goes away," he said.

Demand for gas plummeted during the pandemic, causing oil producers to pump the brakes on production. Even though demand is ratcheting up toward near pre-pandemic levels, OPEC nations and other oil producers have been gun-shy about increasing production.

As it has in every industry, the pandemic has led to staffing issues at refineries, as well.

"They can't find people, and can't find equipment," Robert McNally, president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group, told CNN. "It's not like they're available at a premium price. They're just not available."

A colder winter across North America also led to higher demand for heating oil, and pandemic-driven online shopping has taxed diesel, which fuels all those trucks. As a result, gas was predicted to surpass $4 a gallon even before the Ukraine crisis.

"The fundamental fact is that [the] market is well undersupplied in 2022," Credit Suisse's Manav Gupta wrote in an analysis, according to Barron's. "Even if geopolitical tensions ease over the next few weeks, near-term high oil prices are here to stay."

When will gas prices go down again?

Gas prices will likely continue to ratchet up for the next few months, if not longer, experts say. When they stop depends greatly on how the situation in Ukraine unfolds.

"It's hard to give any assurances on where we're going, how high we'll get and when we'll get there," GasBuddy's de Haan said in a video update this week.

"We really don't know at this point what will happen and what escalation could happen next to drive oil prices up again," he said. "And when could this peak? Again, these are really tough questions to accurately answer because the situation is unfolding. We could think that this week will peak, and then next week there could be something else that completely changes the situation."



While only about 8% of US crude and petroleum comes from Russia, the country provides roughly 30% of the European Union's crude and almost 40% of its gasoline. The price of gas in the US can't be disentangled from what's happening to global markets, , experts say.

"It's not really realistic, in my mind, to close [the US] off and be energy independent and say, 'Sorry, guys, we're independent and we don't care about you,'" energy analyst Rachel Ziemba told CNN.

President Biden has promised a strategy to "blunt gas prices" in the face of the Russian incursion.

The United States and other members of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves, with half coming from the US.

Biden has encouraged US companies to increase drilling and production: In 2021 alone, Biden approved 25% more gas and oil drilling permits than President Donald Trump did in his first year in office. But It can take six months to complete a new well and bring the oil and gas to market.

There's also the option of getting energy products from other sources: The US has been working at improving relations with Venezuela, which has been banned from selling oil to the US since 2018, and negotiating another nuclear nonproliferation treaty with Iran, which would bring Iranian oil back onto the market.

How can consumers save at the gas station?



There's not much we can do to change the price of gas, but drivers can cut down on unessential trips and shop around for the best price, even crossing state lines if it's not inconvenient.

Apps like Gas Guru scan for the best gas prices in your region. Others, like FuelLog, track your car's gas mileage and can help determine if it's getting decent fuel economy. In addition, many gas station chains have loyalty programs, and credit cards have rewards programs that give cash back for gas purchases.

DTN's Vincent advises against hoarding gas or other extreme measures but encourages budgeting more for gas. High energy prices have been a major contributor to inflation for a while, he said, and won't be going away immediately.

"When the cost of crude rises, prices at the pump tend to reflect it very quickly," he said. "But gas prices tend to linger higher longer even when crude falls."