Getty Images

Gas prices in the US have hit an all-time high for the second day in a row: The national average has reached $4.25 a gallon, up from $4.17 on Tuesday.

Wednesday's price shatters a 2008 peak of $4.11 a gallon, AAA reported, and represents a nearly 60 cent spike from just a week ago.

The dramatic increase has followed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the price of gas going up about 63 cents a gallon since Feb. 24, when the full-scale military attack began. Outside the geopolitical realm, rising demand, skittishness by OPEC and other factors are pushing it even higher.

Here's what you need to know about gas prices, including how high they could go, how the Ukraine crisis and other factors are impacting them, and what the Biden administration can do about it.

How high will gas prices go?

Prices at the pump Wednesday averaged $4.25 a gallon, a new record for the second day in a row. If you fill up a typical 15-gallon gas tank once a week, that works out to more than $255 a month. Don't expect that cost to stop ticking higher: In California, gas is already averaging $5.57 a gallon -- a one-day increase of 13 cents -- and it's above the national average in at least another 18 states.



Last year at this time, motorists were paying only $2.80 a gallon. The next threshold analysts are keeping an eye out for is $4.50 a gallon nationwide.

The cost of gas tends to rise in spring, as refineries undergo maintenance before the summer driving season, but the war in Ukraine is exacerbating the situation.

"As Russia's war on Ukraine continues to evolve, and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at price tracker GasBuddy, said in a statement Saturday, when prices first crossed the $4 threshold.

What's making gas prices soar?

"Russia's invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement last week. The spike in gas prices is "a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers," Gross added.

But though the crisis in Ukraine is having an immediate impact, DTN's Vincent said it's hardly the sole factor.



"We've had a supply-and-demand imbalance for a while -- and it will remain, regardless of whether this conflict goes away," he said.

Getty Images

The pandemic caused oil demand to plummet in spring 2020, sending the market into a tailspin. In response, OPEC and other oil-producing nations put the brakes on production. Even though demand is ratcheting up toward near pre-pandemic levels, they've rejected calls for higher output.

Still smarting from the 2020 oil bust, US oil companies are also gun-shy about increasing drilling. Even if they start drilling more today, it could take more than six months to increase supply. Tapping new sites requires clearing government regulations, which can take years.

Major US refineries have also been hit with a number of disasters, including two hurricanes and an explosion at an ExxonMobil facility last year, and a fire at a Marathon Petroleum plant in Louisiana last month.



As it has in every industry, the pandemic has caused supply chain and staffing issues at refineries, as well.

"They can't find people, and can't find equipment," Robert McNally, president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group, told CNN. "It's not like they're available at a premium price. They're just not available."

A colder winter across North America also led to higher demand for heating oil, and pandemic-driven online shopping has taxed diesel, which fuels all those trucks. As a result, gas was predicted to surpass $4 a gallon even before the Ukraine crisis.

"The fundamental fact is that [the] market is well undersupplied in 2022," Credit Suisse's Manav Gupta wrote in an analysis, according to Barron's. "Even if geopolitical tensions ease over the next few weeks, near-term high oil prices are here to stay."

How much is gas costing you now?

The impact of gas prices on individual drivers depends heavily on the type of car they own, how much they drive and how far. In addition, gasoline usage has varied wildly in the past two years, as the pandemic drove demand down deeply.

But if we take the general average of a 15-gallon gas tank filled up once a week, here's how much more you'll be spending compared with last week, last month and last year.

Gas price comparison Time Price per gallon Cost to fill up Monthly cost Yearly cost Today $4.25 $64 $256 $3,072 One week ago $3.65 $55 $220 $2,640 One month ago $3.47 $52 $208 $2,496 One year ago $2.80 $42 $168 $2,016



At current prices, US car owners can expect to pay over $1,000 a year more to fill up their tank than they did in 2021.

The cost of gasoline is heavily influenced by the cost of crude oil, from which it's refined. On Tuesday, Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose about 4%, to $128 a barrel, down from a high of $133. (By comparison, Brent crude oil averaged about $81 a barrel in March 2021).

West Texas Intermediate Futures, the US standard, closed at $124 a barrel on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, it had hit $127.

US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday as part of ongoing sanctions against the country. The UK said it'll begin "phasing out" Russian energy products, excluding gasoline, and the European Commission has committed to slashing gas imports from Russia by two-thirds in 2022.

"In a worst-case scenario, with Russian gas and oil fully cut from the global market," crude could go up to $140 a barrel, or even higher, DTN Senior Market Analyst Troy Vincent told CNET.



Daniel Turner, executive director of the energy advocacy organization Power the Future, told Fox Business that oil could "easily" hit $150 a barrel in the current geopolitical climate.

Fueled by a Brazilian oil worker strike and threats to supplies from Nigeria and Iran, Brent crude reached an all-time high of $147.50 in July 2008. At that time, average US gas prices peaked at $4.11 a gallon, or adjusted for inflation, about $5.21 a gallon in 2022 dollars.

If crude goes that high now, Vincent said, $6.50 or even $7 a gallon wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

"At that point, though, it would trigger a global recession," he added. "People would start limiting their activities to the bare essentials."

Does the US get oil from Russia?



Russia is one of the world's largest producers of crude and natural gas, providing roughly 30% of the European Union's crude oil supply and almost 40% of its gasoline.



While the US is the largest producer of crude and natural gas, it's also the largest consumer, producing more than 18.6 million barrels a day while using over 20.5 million.

Last year, the US imported roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum from Russia, almost 25% more than in 2020, making it our third-largest outside source after Canada and Mexico. In November alone, about 595,000 barrels per day, or roughly 7%, came from Russia.

Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

To date, only Canada, the US and the UK have banned Russian oil. Other European nations have been hesitant because they're so dependent on it: Europe imports about 40% of its gas and over a quarter of its oil from the former Soviet Union.

Biden announced a ban on Russian energy products on Tuesday, a move backed by 80% of Americans, according to a March 4 Reuters/Ipsos poll.

"Our global addiction to oil keeps us locked into dangerous cycles of conflict and corruption, but we can choose a cleaner path to peace," Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts and supporter of the Green New Deal, said in a statement.

What can the White House do to lower gas prices?



Biden has promised a strategy to "blunt gas prices" in the face of the Russian incursion.

The United States and other members of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves, with half coming from the US. But many experts believe 60 million barrels -- equal to about 12 days of Russian crude export -- won't make much of a ripple.

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

And the reserves being released are mostly light oil. The US mostly imports a heavier grade of crude from Russia. "You can't always just swap out one for another easily," Stewart Glickman, an oil analyst for CFRA Research, told CNBC.

The White House has also been working at restoring relations with Venezuela, which has been banned from selling oil to the US since 2018, and negotiating another nuclear-nonproliferation treaty with Iran, which would bring Iranian oil back into play.

There have been calls for the US to further invest in clean energy to wean itself off foreign oil, but that would be a long-term strategy.



Some legislators have called for a suspension of federal and state gas taxes -- a gas tax "holiday" -- to help lower prices. Such a move would lower gas prices about 18 cents a gallon.

But economists warn this would have no effect on the oil supply and only encourage consumers to drive more.



"It's a way for politicians to pretend they are making the situation better, when in fact they are making it worse," Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, wrote in an op-ed in The Hill last week.

How can consumers save at the gas station?



There's not much we can do to change the price of gas, but drivers can cut down on unessential trips and shop around for the best price, even crossing state lines if it's not inconvenient.

Apps like Gas Guru scan for the best gas prices in your region. Others, like FuelLog, track your car's gas mileage and can help determine if it's getting decent fuel economy. In addition, many gas station chains have loyalty programs, and credit cards have rewards programs that give cash back for gas purchases.

Getty Images

DTN's Vincent advises against hoarding gas or other extreme measures but encourages budgeting more for gas. High energy prices have been a major contributor to inflation for a while, he said, and won't be going away immediately.

"When the cost of crude rises, prices at the pump tend to reflect it very quickly," he said. "But gas prices tend to linger higher longer even when crude falls."