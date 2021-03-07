$1,400 stimulus check versus $600 and $1,200 payments: New key detail and differences to know

Sarah Tew/CNET

Now that the Senate has passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and made some last minute changes, the third stimulus check is all but set in stone. The House must now accept the changes and start the process of sending out the new, $1,400 stimulus payments to you, which President Joe Biden hopes to be this month.

This would be third round of coronavirus relief checks cut by the federal government in a year. Each round has revealed different priorities for lawmakers, who've remained divided on every aspect of the checks, including whether they should exist.

That tension once again plays out in the $1,400 payment (calculate your total), which more than doubles the per-person maximum of the second check, while finding new ways to bring families more money. On the other hand, it also includes the strictest income limits yet, which will result in fewer people qualifying for a check (here's who would qualify.) We'll compare the first $1,200 and second $600 payments to where the third check stands now, including a massive change to dependents. This story has been updated with new information.

Stimulus check differences and what they mean for you

Each round of stimulus payments has varied on the maximum amount per person and how many people qualify to receive the check. The second check was the least generous on both counts, and took 9 months to become law. However, it also made some groups of people eligible who weren't before, while sticking with the status quo on other provisions that more-progressive lawmakers wanted to revise.

The new check would change the game again, becoming more generous in some spheres, as with dependents and families with mixed-status citizenship, while also finding its way to fewer people than perhaps even the second check -- at least based on a new stimulus check formula.

Read on to see how the three checks stack up. For more information, here's what you need to know about stimulus checks today, including how to claim any missing stimulus money on your 2020 tax return, how tax season affects the third check and how to track your tax refund online.