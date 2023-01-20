Back in 2019, the Federal Trade Commission ordered AT&T to pay $60 million for failing to notify millions of customers with unlimited plans that their data speeds were being reduced. On Thursday, the FTC said there's still $7 million left to distribute to customers AT&T hasn't been able to track down yet.

At least 3.5 million users had their data speeds intentionally slowed by AT&T, according to a 2014 FTC lawsuit, a practice known as "throttling."

As a result, network speeds declined 80% to 90%, the commission said, with some users reporting that video streaming, web browsing and even GPS navigation "became difficult or nearly impossible to use."

"Before people signed a long-term contract, AT&T didn't adequately disclose to customers that it would slow down their internet," the FTC said in a statement.

Current customers were given a credit on their accounts and most former customers were mailed refund checks. Now the FTC and AT&T are trying to disburse the remaining unclaimed funds.

Who is eligible for money from AT&T?

According to the FTC, payments are available to consumers who meet all these requirements:

You are a former AT&T customer with an unlimited data plan at some point between Oct. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2015

You experienced data throttling

You didn't receive a credit or check from AT&T relating to the settlement.

Current AT&T customers should have received a credit on their account and aren't eligible for this offer.



Former customers who already received a check from AT&T are likewise ineligible.

How much can I get from the AT&T settlement?

An FTC spokesperson said how much individual consumers receive will depend on how many people file a valid claim.



In the initial round of compensation, current and former AT&T customers received between $10 and $23, depending on what state they lived in.

How do I claim money from AT&T?

The FTC has launched an online claim form for eligible former customers.



You can also request a claim form or ask questions by calling 877-654-1982 or emailing info@ATTDataThrottling.com.

The deadline to submit a claim is May 18, 2023.



