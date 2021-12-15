Final child tax credit payment arrives today but you could still get $1,800. What to know

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've got direct deposit set up with the IRS, you should receive your last child tax credit check of 2021 today. If not, be on the lookout for your check to arrive in the mail by the end of the month. (With the holiday shipping crunch, mail could be delayed.) December's payment is the last one you'll receive, but more money should be coming your way after you file your taxes in the spring.

With the end of the advance payments, you might be wondering what comes next and whether Congress will reauthorize the payments, which in November went out to 36 million families. We'll explain the latest on whether the government plans to extend the enhanced child tax credit payments beyond 2022. We'll also tell you what to expect when you file your taxes next year. This story is updated regularly.

How much child tax credit money you could get with your tax refund next year

If you and your family meet the income eligibility requirements and you've received each payment between July and December of this year, here's how much you could get: up to $1,800 for each child age 5 and younger, or up to $1,500 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17.

If you opted out of receiving payments before the first check went out, you'll get the full amount you qualify for at once -- up to $3,600 per child. Any payments you missed due to errors or because you unenrolled should be included with your tax refund.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Will the IRS send monthly child tax credit checks again next summer?

Congress is still debating whether to extend the advance child tax credit payments past spring in 2022 -- and if so, for how long? House Democrats on Nov. 19 passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better program that would extend the advance child tax credit for an additional year. However, with Congress working out the details of the funding package through December, it's unclear what the outcome will be.

While Congress should come to an agreement on extending the payments this year, it's possible the House and Senate won't decide until 2022.

What to do if you're still missing a payment

If you're missing money from one of the previous checks due to an IRS error or outdated information, it may arrive with your December payment. But if it doesn't, you can either wait for the issue to be resolved when you file your taxes or you can file a payment trace with the IRS. Before you do that, track your check to make sure it's not already on the way.

Note that if you gained a dependent since you last filed taxes, the IRS wouldn't have that information on file. If that's your case, you won't get any money until you file your taxes next year.

Will the monthly payments you received this year impact your 2022 taxes?

The child tax credit payments you got this year could potentially affect your taxes (for better or worse). Here's how:

You received an overpayment and the IRS didn't adjust the amount on later payments. You'll have to pay this back.

You received payments you didn't qualify for. You'll have to pay the IRS back.

Your income changed, and you didn't report it to the IRS. This could result in a larger or smaller tax refund or you owing the IRS, depending on if your income was higher or lower than what the IRS used to calculate your payment.

You opted out of the payments this year, so your payout will be larger next year.

You received money for a child that'll turn 18 by the end of 2021. You may have to pay that money back.

Sarah Tew/CNET

How to claim child tax credit money if you have a baby by the end of December

If you have a baby in December -- or adopt one -- you'll be eligible for up to $3,600 for that child when you file your taxes in 2022. That includes back pay for the July through December advance payments and the chunk coming with your refund.

You should get that money when you claim your child on your tax return, which will let the IRS know about your household changes.

For more information, here's how to calculate how much child tax credit money you should get, how to use the IRS portals to update your household details and how to contact the IRS about child tax credit questions.