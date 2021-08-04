Farnoosh Torabi joins CNET as Personal Finance expands

Farnoosh Torabi

On Tax Day last year, CNET launched Personal Finance. Our mission was to help you make better financial decisions in a world where technology and finances intersect so often. What we didn't know was just how relevant that would be as the pandemic unfolded.

For more than a year, our teams have published countless guides to help you navigate your finances during this time. Through guides, explainers and calculators, CNET's writers placed the most emphasis on, and shared, advice our readers could make actionable to improve their finances, and their lives.

Today, that team is growing in a big way. Farnoosh Torabi is joining up with CNET Personal Finance to bring her expertise and stellar coverage to the CNET audience.

Farnoosh, a bestselling author, brings with her a popular podcast, So Money, that's been downloaded more than 18 million times. On it, she has candid conversations with people like Queen Latifah, who shared how we can promote more equality in the workplace and close the racial wealth gap. Farnoosh has even pulled from her own life, dedicating an episode to exploring how her immigrant parents left Iran during the Islamic Revolution to start over in America. And on Fridays she gives back to her listeners by answering their unique money questions.

Farnoosh joins us on our mission to equip you, our readers, with the advice and perspectives that'll help you take ownership of your finances. We want to help you make the best decisions by telling you what matters, when it matters, and how to take action. At CNET, Farnoosh will continue producing her successful podcast and serving up her personal finance advice.

We're thrilled to bring Farnoosh aboard. Her approachable expertise, discerning perspective on personal finance topics and passion for engaging with her readers and listeners will help define and shape CNET Personal Finance as we -- and the rest of CNET -- grow rapidly this year. Please join us in welcoming Farnoosh!