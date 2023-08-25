Today is your last chance to get in on what might be the largest privacy settlement in US history: Facebook's parent company, Meta, is paying $725 million to settle claims it unlawfully shared user data with third-party companies.

Meta agreed to settle the class action lawsuit in December 2022 and eligible Facebook users began filing claims in April. Now, the deadline to be a part of the settlement has arrived.

Many users have received messages from Facebook about a lawsuit alleging the social media giant "shared people's data with third parties and didn't monitor how that data was accessed and shared."

Back in 2018, Facebook was accused of improperly disclosing users' personal information with companies including Cambridge Analytica, a UK political consulting firm with ties to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

It's believed information associated with as many as 87 million Facebook users was shared.

Meta hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing but, in a statement, the company said it agreed to the deal because "it's in the best interest of our community and shareholders."

Here's what you need to know about the Facebook settlement, including how to file a claim, the deadline details and who is eligible for payment.

Who can get money from the Facebook settlement?

Anyonewho lived in the US and used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, is considered eligible for the class settlement.

When is the deadline to file a claim?

All claims must be submitted or postmarked by Aug. 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The deadline to opt out of the settlement and retain your right to pursue litigation against Meta separately passed on July 26.

How do I file a claim in the Facebook case?

You must submit a valid claim online or mail in a completed print form to:

Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

How much money can I get from the Facebook settlement?

The amount of money an individual will receive depends on how long they have had a Facebook account and how many total valid claims are submitted.

Class members can choose to have their funds distributed by direct deposit, Venmo, Zelle, PayPal or prepaid Mastercard.

When will I receive my money?

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023. Any distribution would happen after that, though the process could be delayed by appeals.