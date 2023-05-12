Facebook Users, Here's How to Get Part of Meta's $725 Million Privacy Settlement

If you use Facebook, you may have received a notification that you're eligible for part of a massive $725 million settlement.

If you click on the notice, a longer message explains that a class action lawsuit alleges the social media giant "shared people's data with third parties and didn't monitor how that data was accessed and shared."

This may seem fishy, but it's actually legit: In 2018, Facebook was accused of improperly sharing members' personal information with outside organizations, including Cambridge Analytica, a UK political consulting firm with ties to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

It's believed info associated with as many as 87 million Facebook users was given to the now-defunct company.



After years of legal maneuvering, Meta finally agreed to the massive payout in December 2022 and users can now file claims.

Facebook's parent corporation, Meta, declined to comment on the case. In a statement, the company said it agreed to settle because "it's in the best interest of our community and shareholders."



"Over the last three years, we revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program," it added. "We look forward to continuing to build services people love and trust with privacy at the forefront."



Here's what you need to know about the Facebook settlement, including who is eligible for payment and how to file a claim.

Who can get money from the Facebook data privacy settlement?

Anyone who lived in the US and used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, is considered eligible for the class settlement.



How do I file a claim in the Facebook case?

You must submit a valid claim online or mail in a completed print form to:

Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103



All claims must be submitted or postmarked by Aug. 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

How much money can I get from the Facebook settlement?

The amount of money each individual will receive depends on how long they had a Facebook account and how many total valid claims are submitted.



Class members can choose to have their funds distributed by direct deposit, Venmo, Zelle, PayPal or prepaid Mastercard.

When will I receive my money?

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023. Any distribution would happen after that, though the process could be delayed by appeals.

If you want to retain your right to pursue litigation against Meta separately, you must request to opt out of the settlement by July 26, 2023.

