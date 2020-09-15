Every benefit you could qualify for if the next stimulus bill passes

Angela Lang/CNET

To sidestep the stalemate in negotiations over another stimulus package and provide relief, The House Problem Solvers Caucus assembled an approximate $2 trillion plan that includes a second round of stimulus checks, unemployment aid and small business loans. The centrist group says the funding would last until spring at least.



The federal government wants to advance another stimulus package to address the most pressing concerns facing the US as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The question is, when? And will it be too late to help those in the greatest need?

By many accounts, negotiations over another stimulus package are in shambles. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's intention to have a bill wrapped up by Aug. 7 is now the stuff of fantasy, as talks between Republicans and Democrats are barely creeping along, rooted firmly on the overall price of the bill.

There's still hope for formal negotiations to resume and a bill to pass before the Nov. 3 election, but others on Capitol Hill aren't shy about airing their doubts. When and if a new coronavirus relief package is signed into law, here are all the ways it could benefit the economy -- and you. This story updates often.

That second stimulus check for up to $1,200 apiece

The fate of a second stimulus payment is currently tied up with package negotiations, though it's also been suggested that President Donald Trump could sign an executive action to funnel more aid into the economy, potentially including another direct payment.

Enhanced unemployment pay for millions without jobs

A stop-gap measure for the federal government to fund $300 a week in enhanced unemployment pay only lasts six weeks and is already ending in some states.

A major point of contention in the debate, Democrats want a new bill to provide $600 per week on top of states' benefit just like the CARES Act did in March. Republicans want to slim the figure to $300.

Money for schools to fight the spread of COVID-19 on campus

Funding to pay for hygiene protocols, testing and other accommodations during the coronavirus pandemic are top priorities on both sides of the aisle to help mitigate the virus' spread among students and faculty.

As some schools opened through August, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows a 16% increases in cases among children, from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3.

Employee tax credits to help businesses retain staff

A program administered by the IRS already exists designed to give employers a tax break for keeping employees on the payroll, through the end of 2020. A new bill could extend or enhance the program into 2021.

Payroll Protection Program to keep small businesses open

Intended to help you retain your job, the Paycheck Protection Program provides forgivable loans to small businesses as an incentive to keep employees on the payroll -- people who might have otherwise have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Eviction moratorium, possible rental assistance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used an obscure health law to suspend evictions through Dec. 13, as long as renters complete the necessary paperwork.

Without eviction protections, it's been estimated that up to 40 million people across 17 million households could lose their homes if the economy doesn't recover before the latest protections lapse.

Funding to help the US Postal Service handle election season

Both Democrats and Republicans have advanced bills with an eye to help fund a US Postal Service in crisis ahead of an election in which up to 80 million people are expected to vote by mail.

The House of Representatives' bill passed but hasn't been picked up by the Senate. The Senate's "skinny" bill didn't clear its chamber.

Protection for businesses from future coronavirus lawsuits

Liability protection is high on the agenda for Republican lawmakers. Introduced in the Republicans' HEALS Act proposal, the measure would place a limit on lawsuits levied against employers, schools and health care providers in relation to coronavirus exposure, with exceptions made for gross negligence.

