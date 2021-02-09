Estimating your '$1,400' stimulus check total is hard. Here's how to calculate 2 scenarios

Sarah Tew/CNET

A $1,400 stimulus check is solidifying as the per-person maximum for a third payment, which is quickly taking shape. The details, however, are all but settled. This week, while the Senate is engaged in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, House Democrats are working on the critical features of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, including setting certain limits over who will -- and won't -- get that $1,400 stimulus check, and how much stimulus money you and your family could receive.

At the heart of the matter is whether to change the stimulus check formula to exclude higher earners from receiving the third stimulus check. The latest proposal would set a hard income cap above which families wouldn't receive any money, including for dependents. With the first two checks, a family could be above the upper income limit and still get a partial payment if they had kids under 17 years old -- that wouldn't be the case if this proposal is adopted. The House is also proposing other qualifications that could affect the size of your payment -- more on that below.

Changes to eligibility could also leave you with less stimulus money overall compared to the first two checks. The uncertainty of a rule change makes an estimate trickier to pin down, but we built tools to help estimate your total in two possible scenarios. We also illustrate how a shift in the stimulus formula could affect your total share. This story has been updated with new information.

Stimulus check calculator for a 'targeted' $1,400 payment



The House Democratic plan, proposed this week, would hold the lower income cap used for the first two checks for individuals and families to qualify for a full stimulus payment, but inch down the upper limit to qualify. (More details in a chart below the calculator.)

Our calculator tool will give you an idea of the amount you could receive. The stimulus calculator won't store or use your data. Note that our calculations are based on the House proposal and could change again before becoming law.

$1,400 'targeted' stimulus check total Use details from your 2019 or 2020 tax return. 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many qualified dependents did you claim in your taxes? Calculate

Here's who would get the full amount under this plan, based on your AGI, and when you wouldn't be eligible at all. As an individual or couple's income goes up, the size of the partial payment would get smaller.

Stimulus check proposal for income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Single taxpayer Less than $75,000 $100,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $150,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $200,000 or more

How eligibility changes could affect stimulus calculations

Under this new proposal, dependents would qualify for a $1,400 payment. With the proposal, that upper income limit is a hard cap, and above the income ceiling you no longer qualify for any money, including for dependents. With the first two checks, you could hit the cap and still receive money for a dependent.

Expanding qualifications to dependents of any age would make approximately 13.5 million more adult dependents able to count toward the household total, according to The People's Policy Project. President Joe Biden's proposal would also appear to include all families with mixed citizenship status; that is, where at least one family member is a US citizen.

Calculator for a $1,400 check with no changes from the second payment



Let's say for the sake of comparison that Congress were to approve a third stimulus check for $1,400 using the income requirements for the first and second payments. The full amount would go to:

Single taxpayer who makes less than $75,000 (based on adjusted gross income

Head of household who makes less than $112,500

Married couple filing jointly who make less than $150,000

Depending on circumstances such as your eligible dependents and other qualifications, you could get more or less. This calculator uses the same basic formula as the first two checks and in this scenario, keeps the $600 amount per dependent and allows you to receive a dependent payment if your AGI reached the cap. (See below to calculate the new proposal.) CNET's stimulus calculator doesn't store or use your personal details and provides estimates only.

$1,400 stimulus check total with no changes Use details from your 2019 or 2020 tax return. 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many qualified dependents did you claim in your taxes? Calculate

$600 second check vs. $1,400 checks: Maximums compared

Going from $600 in the second check to $1,400 in the third -- either with a higher or lower cap on income -- is a big leap any way you look at it. So, we wanted to highlight just what a difference the approaches could make with the chart below. Note that the first two columns use the same formula, which makes it easier to compare apples with apples, and the third uses the one reportedly under discussion, with the lower cap but more money for dependents ($1,400).

All figures could change in a final stimulus bill and represent the highest amount a household could get, but remember that just like with the first and second payments, there will be reasons some people may not get the full amount.

Maximum for $600 vs. $1,400 stimulus checks

$600 stimulus check ($600 per child age 16 or under) $1,400 stimulus check ($600 for dependents of any age) $1,400 stimulus check ($1,400 for dependents of any age) Individual taxpayer, 0 dependents $600 maximum $1,400 maximum $1,400 maximum Head of household, 1 dependent $1,200 maximum $2,000 maximum $2,800 maximum Head of household, 2 dependents $1,800 maximum $2,600 maximum $4,200 maximum Head of household, 3 dependents $2,400 maximum $3,200 maximum $5,600 maximum Married couple, 0 dependents $1,200 maximum $2,800 maximum $2,800 maximum Married couple, 1 dependent $1,800 maximum $3,400 maximum $4,200 maximum Married couple, 2 dependents $2,400 maximum $4,000 maximum $5,600 maximum Married couple, 3 dependents $3,000 maximum $4,600 maximum $7,000 maximum

