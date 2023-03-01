Employee Appreciation Day: Celebrate Your Workers With These Great Food Deals

What better way to acknowledge your employees' hard work than through Employee Appreciation Day on March 3?

As more people return to work in person, it's a great time to celebrate your employees by treating them to a snack or a meal. And surveys show that employees love to receive food. According to WeGift, over half of Americans said they would be happy to receive food as a gift from their employer.

If you're planning to treat your employees this Employee Appreciation Day, consider these deals. For more deals, check out restaurants that give you free food on your birthday.

Carl's Jr.



Carl's Jr. has four great offers on March 3:

Buy one breakfast burrito for full price and get the other one for $1

25% off a chicken sandwich combo

Two Famous Star burgers with fries and a beverage for $15

Free delivery on all orders placed through the Carl's Jr. App

Hardee's



On Employee Appreciation Day, Hardee's is offering:

$1 off any breakfast biscuit combo

Two small Frisco Angus Burger combos for $15

25% off any chicken sandwich combo

Free delivery when you use the My Rewards app

KFC

Get an eight-piece fried chicken bucket from KFC for only $10 when you order online or through the app. You can also score two KFC wraps for $5 through March 19.

McAlister's Deli

McAlister's Deli is celebrating Employee Appreciation Day with a $24,000 catering giveaway. Through March 3, you can enter to win $2,000 a month for a year to spend on McAlister's deli sandwiches, spuds, soups and salads.

McAlister's is also giving first-time catering customers $25 off orders of $200 or more when they use the promo code APPRECIATE24.

Noodles & Company

Restaurant workers in uniform can get a free bowl from Noodles & Company on March 2 from 1 p.m. to 5.pm.

Sweetgreen

Order a Sweetgreen meal on the Outpost catering platform between March 6 and 10 and get a $5 credit toward your next purchase. Customers must use the credit before March 17.