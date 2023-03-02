Employee Appreciation Day: Celebrate Your Workers With These Food Deals

Employee Appreciation Day is on Friday, March 3. What better time to acknowledge the hard work of your employees than on a day dedicated to them?

As more people return to work in person, it's a great time to celebrate your employees by treating them to a snack or a meal. Surveys show that Americans respond to it: According to a WeGift poll, more than half of respondents said they would be happy to receive food as a gift from their employer.

If you're planning to treat your employees on Employee Appreciation Day, consider these deals and promotions.



Carl's Jr.



Carl's Jr. has four great offers on March 3:

Buy one breakfast burrito for full price and get the other one for $1

25% off a chicken sandwich combo

Two Famous Star burgers with fries and a beverage for $15

Free delivery on all orders placed through the Carl's Jr. App

Dunkin'

This deal applies to Dunkin' rewards members. If that's you, you can take advantage of a free medium cold brew with any purchase, a free carrot cake muffin with any beverage purchase you order ahead, a $1 chocolate croissant with any beverage purchase or a $2 medium iced coffee with Irish creme when you order ahead.

Hardee's



On Employee Appreciation Day, Hardee's is offering:

$1 off any breakfast biscuit combo

Two small Frisco Angus Burger combos for $15

25% off any chicken sandwich combo

Free delivery when you use the My Rewards app

KFC

Get an eight-piece fried chicken bucket from KFC for only $10 when you order online or through the app. You can also score two KFC wraps for $5 through March 19.

McAlister's Deli

McAlister's Deli is celebrating Employee Appreciation Day with a $24,000 catering giveaway. Through March 3, you can enter to win $2,000 a month for a year to spend on McAlister's deli sandwiches, spuds, soups and salads.

McAlister's is also giving first-time catering customers $25 off orders of $200 or more when they use the promo code APPRECIATE24.

Noodles & Company

Restaurant workers in uniform can get a free bowl from Noodles & Company on March 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic is offering an Under $2 Craves Menu now through March 26. Menu items like Sonic's Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap and Sonic's Sweet Minis, a new sundae made with Oreo Cookies or Snickers bits, are available.

Sweetgreen

Order a Sweetgreen meal on the Outpost catering platform between March 6 and 10 and get a $5 credit toward your next purchase. Customers must use the credit before March 17.

TGI Fridays

On March 3, stop in at TGI Fridays for its Fridays Feast for Two menu. Duos can treat themselves to a three-course meal with one appetizer, two entrees and a dessert to share. There are three tiers of prices to Fridays Feast -- $28, $38 and $48. This deal applies to dine-in or online orders.

TGI Fridays also hosts weekly Service Industry Nights for service workers every Sunday night from 9 p.m. until close at participating locations. There, service workers can score $4 cocktails, $5 shooters, $3 buffalo chicken sandwiches and $3 cheeseburger sliders.