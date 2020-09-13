EIP card: What it is and why you might get one if another stimulus payment is authorized

Angela Lang/CNET

When the CARES Act passed in March, around 4 million qualifying Americans got their first stimulus check in the form of an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) card, instead of a physical check or direct deposit. If a second stimulus check comes to be, it's likely the IRS will make several million payments the same way.

But how do you know if you'll get an EIP card, and is there anything you can do to get your coronavirus relief payment a different way?

We cover what an EIP card is and how to figure out whether you may get one from the IRS this year. To estimate how much money you could get, take a look at our stimulus check calculator. Here's everything that's going on with negotiations for a bill that could include a second stimulus check, what we know about potential changes to the qualifications and what the payment priority could be for people who get EIP cards. We update this story often.

What exactly is an EIP card?

An EIP card is a prepaid debit card that the Treasury Department has used to distribute some stimulus payments under the CARES Act, instead of an electronic monetary transfer or paper checks. The cards were provided to some eligible US residents for whom the government didn't have banking information.

These Visa debit cards can be used to make purchases, get cash from in-network ATMs and transfer funds to your personal bank account without a fee.

If you're sent one, after the card arrives, you would head to the EIP card website to activate it and learn more about how to use it.

Who got or will receive stimulus payments via EIP card?

Those who were eligible received the first stimulus payment by EIP card instead of by check if they filed their taxes but the IRS didn't have their bank account information on hand, and if the tax return was processed by IRS service centers in either Andover, Massachusetts, or Austin, Texas, according to a Treasury press release. It isn't clear what the significance is of those particular service centers, but we've asked the Treasury for more information.

If a second stimulus bill does get approved, you may get your payment the same way you did the first time around -- so if you received an EIP card, you'll probably get another one. It may be that if you have new banking information to provide, you could receive your check a different way.

How would an EIP card arrive?

If you're eligible, your EIP card will arrive at the address listed on your last tax return in an unmarked envelope from "Money Network Cardholder Services." Because it wasn't clearly marked, some people reportedly threw the letter away without opening it during the first round of stimulus payments.

Payment cards are often sent in plain envelopes to deter fraud and thieves. It's unclear if the IRS would send a second payment in an unmarked envelope too.

How quickly could I get an EIP card if a second stimulus payment is approved?

If another coronavirus relief bill with a second stimulus payment is passed, it could likely take longer to get your EIP card than by direct deposit. When the CARES Act was passed in March, the first EIP cards didn't start going out until mid-May. But it's possible that it will be faster this time, since the infrastructure is already in place. We just don't know yet.

Once a second stimulus payment is approved, you'll be able to track your money (in whatever form it will take) using the same IRS tool you can use to track the status of your stimulus payment. If you're still waiting for the first check, here's how to report your missing payment to the IRS and find possible reasons why your stimulus payment still hasn't arrived.

Can I avoid getting an EIP card if I want direct deposit instead?

If you have a bank account, you can try signing up for direct deposit with the IRS now through its Get My Payment portal. That way, if another stimulus package is passed and another payment is issued, the IRS will have your bank account information on hand. That makes it more likely you'd get the payment by direct deposit instead of an EIP card. Direct deposit may not be available for everyone, but the portal did allow me to enter my bank information and sign up (I received my first check through the mail).

How much stimulus money will come on the card?

Once a bill is passed, the amount of money you would get in a second stimulus payment (whether it comes via direct deposit, mailed check or EIP card) depends on your AGI, or adjusted gross income, from your tax filings, along with your filing status (single versus joint) and how many dependents you have. The maximum amount a single taxpayer could get is $1,200.

Find out how to calculate how much you could get on a second stimulus payment here. You can also find out who counts as a dependent on your taxes and what that means for a stimulus payment, and how old a dependent has to be to get a stimulus check of their own.

Getting your payment via an EIP card won't change anything about that calculation or the amount you could get -- just the format of the payment.

Will the IRS tell me if I'm supposed to get an EIP card?

With the first stimulus payments, the IRS sent a letter about your money to your last known address within 15 days after the payment was made. The letter included information on how you got the money (check or direct deposit or EIP card), and how to report it if you didn't receive the payment. But watch out: There have been a lot of stimulus check scams going around. Visit IRS.gov before giving anyone your information to make sure your letter is legitimate.

What can I do if my EIP card is lost or destroyed?

Don't worry. If you've lost or destroyed your EIP card, you can request a free replacement through MetaBank Customer Service. The replacement fee will be waived the first time.

You don't need to know your card number to request a replacement. Just call 800-240-8100, and choose the second option from the main menu, according to the IRS website.

For more, find out if you're qualified for a second stimulus check and when you can expect a second stimulus payment.