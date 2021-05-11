Don't wait. You have 6 days to claim this IRS tax refund money before it disappears forever

Sarah Tew/CNET

Do you have an income tax refund you need to claim from the IRS? If the money is for 2017, you have just six days to check if you have a refund before it's turned over to the Treasury Department. The IRS estimates it has $1.3 billion worth of unclaimed 2017 tax refunds for 1.3 million taxpayers it is waiting to deliver. If you didn't file a federal income tax return for 2017, you have till Monday, May 17, to file and get your refund.

With Tax Day moved to May 17 this year, the IRS is hip-deep in work, processing tax returns, sending weekly batches of stimulus checks and "plus-up" payments and preparing to send as soon as July the first of the expanded child tax credit payments.

We'll show you how to see if the IRS has an income tax refund you need to claim. For more, here's how to get back $16,000 in child care expenses, how to save $50 on your internet bill, how to see if your state has unclaimed money it owes you and what you want to know about child tax credit payments. This story is frequently updated.

When do I need to claim an older income tax refund?

The IRS is required to hold on to unclaimed tax refunds for three years. By law, if you do not file for a refund after three years, the money becomes the property of the US Treasury, and you will not be able to get it. For a 2017 income tax refund, you need to claim by Tax Day -- that's May 17 this year -- before it's gone.

How do I see if the IRS has an unclaimed tax refund for me?

The only way to know if the IRS is holding your refund is to file a return for the year, the IRS said. The agency regularly estimates the dollar amount of unreported tax returns but can't determine if an individual taxpayer is due a refund until they file a tax return. The Where's My Refund tool can't help either. It reports the refund status of those who have already filed their taxes.

Now playing: Watch this: Child tax credit: How much are you getting?

How do I claim my tax refund from the IRS?

To claim a refund for 2017, you need to submit your 2017 tax form, either online or through the mail. If you're mailing it, the tax return needs to be postmarked by May 17. Note that you may need to file a 2018 and 2019 tax return too for the IRS to release your 2017 refund.

What if I'm missing documents I need for my 2017 taxes?

You can find a prior year's tax forms on the IRS' forms page. If you're missing a W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 from 2017, the IRS recommends you request a copy from your employer or bank. You can also order a free wage and income transcript from the IRS and then use the information on the transcript to file your tax return.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Can my unclaimed refund be used to cover debt?

If you think you were due a refund from 2017 but you don't receive one after you file, all or part of your refund may have been offset, or used to pay off past-due federal tax, state income tax, state unemployment compensation debts, child support, spousal support or other federal debts such as student loans.

For more information about your 2020 taxes, here's how to claim missing stimulus money on your taxes and how to track your tax fund this year.