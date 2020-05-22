Direct deposit and your stimulus check: The date has passed, here's what happens now

Angela Lang/CNET

If you missed the May 13 cutoff to give the IRS your direct deposit info, don't worry. The government agency can still send you your 2020 stimulus check, as long as you're eligible to receive one. You'll just get your payment in a different way. Right now, the IRS is reaching the last stretch of its coronavirus relief payments, having sent more than 140 million checks to people to help offset financial hardships, with roughly 10 million more checks still to come. The US House of Representatives is pressing to pass a bill for a second stimulus check, too.

For now, you can still get your share of this first (and potentially only) government relief package without having to do a thing. It'll either arrive through a prepaid EIP debit card from the US Treasury or as a check in the mail. We'll walk you through some basic information about how you'll get your payment and explain how you can track the money in two different ways. We also know some reasons why you may not have received your stimulus check yet.

If you're looking for more help paying bills, here's what we know about unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job and how the coronavirus is affecting your rent and car payments. We update this story often with new information.

How will my check arrive, in the mail or through direct deposit?

Now that the IRS says it's no longer accepting direct deposit information, the federal agency said it will continue to transfer relief money to bank accounts and focus on mailing the rest of the paper checks, which should begin arriving through late May and into June. The Treasury Department said it is also sending up to 4 million of those payments as "economic impact payment cards" instead of paper checks. The Treasury Department hasn't responded to our request for clarification as to who gets an EIP card.

Here's how to figure out if you're getting a check or EIP card in the mail or straight to your account if you didn't set up direct deposit, using the Get My Payment tool.

If you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and included direct deposit information: You're all set. The IRS should automatically deposit your check in the bank account you provided on your tax return.

If you filed in 2018 or 2019 but didn't include direct deposit information: The IRS will mail you your payment.

If the bank account you put on your tax return is no longer active: The IRS will mail your check to the last address it has for you.

If you had entered your banking information by Tuesday of last week: The IRS says your payment date should have been available in Get My Payment on Saturday.

If you entered your bank information after last Tuesday and before noon ET on Wednesday: Your payment date should be available beginning this coming Saturday.

When will I get my check?

The IRS said it will be making payments through the rest of 2020. If you don't receive a payment this year -- or if you were due a larger payment than you received because of a new child, for example -- the IRS said you can claim your allotted stimulus money next year by filing a 2020 tax return.

Hopefully, you'll get your payment much more quickly than that. You can use the Get My Payment portal to see your payment schedule.

Note that sometimes even if you did manage to enter your banking information the IRS will still send you a check in the mail because it was already processing the payment. The IRS said it can take up to 14 days to receive a payment if this is the case.

Will there be a second round of stimulus checks?

While many US residents are still waiting for their first payments, the House of Representatives passed legislation on May 15 for additional economic relief, including a second coronavirus relief check for up to $1,200 per person and $6,000 per family. It's a long way from becoming law, however.

For more, here's how best to use your stimulus check and how to avoid being scammed.