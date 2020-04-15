Direct deposit and your coronavirus stimulus payment: How to set it up with the IRS

Angela Lang/CNET

Starting today, Americans who qualify for a coronavirus stimulus check of up to $1,200 will begin receiving the payment straight to your bank account if you already have direct deposit set up, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. For those who don't have an electronic funds transfer in place with the government through last year's taxes, the IRS opened today an online web portal to help you get your stimulus relief payment faster.

The Secretary said once you've set up direct deposit through the web app called Get My Payment, the government will automatically send the economic impact payment to your account in several days. If you don't have direct deposit set up, your check will come in the mail, which could take longer. (Here's what we know about tracking your IRS stimulus money.)

If you're one of the eight in 10 taxpayers who already receive their tax refunds through direct deposit, you don't need to do anything at all. That's the bank account information that the IRS will use. But if you're in that 20% who gets their refunds by mail -- or not at all -- the IRS told us that it will set up an online portal by April 17 to get your 2020 coronavirus relief payment transferred electronically to your bank account.

To help you set up a direct deposit, here's what you need to get your stimulus check sent to your bank account. Read on for everything we know so far.

How to sign up for direct deposit for your stimulus check

Starting today, April 15, the IRS has a dedicated web portal called Get My Payment you can use to set up the electronic transfer of your coronavirus relief check to your bank account, if you've not already set up direct deposit with the IRS. You may need your 2019 tax return if you've filed and your 2018 return.

1. Head to the IRS' Get My Payment page and tap the blue Get My Payment button to set up direct deposit for your economic impact payment. You may see a notice that due to high demand you need to wait.

2. On the next page about authorized use tap OK.

3. On the Get My Payment page, enter your social security number (SSN) or individual tax ID (ITIN), your date or birth, your street address and your ZIP or postal code.

If the IRS has your direct deposit information, you'll see a page giving you the status of your payment. If it doesn't and you are eligible for a check, you can enter your bank account's routing number and account number (scroll down for how to find these numbers) to have the government send your check to your bank account.

What will the IRS need from me to set up direct deposit?

You'll want to have at hand your bank account's routing and account numbers. You have several ways to find this banking information.

Banking website: Your bank's website may show your routing and account numbers. For Bank of America, for example, log into your account, select the account you want to use and then tap the Information & Services tab to see the numbers you need.

Banking app: If your bank has an app, it may show you your account and routing numbers. In the Bank of America's BofA app, for example, tap the account you want to use and then scroll to the bottom of the app window to see your clearly labeled account and routing numbers.

Printed check: At the bottom of your check you most likely will see three sets of numbers: The first set of nine numbers is your routing number. The second set of 8 to 12 numbers is your account number. The third set -- which you don't use to set up direct deposit -- is the check number.

It's not too late to include your banking information with your tax returns, if you haven't filed yet



The IRS said if you've not filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 yet, you should file as soon as you can and include your direct deposit banking information on the return. Here's what to know about coronavirus and your taxes.

When will the check go out?

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said by Wednesday, April 15, more than 80 million Americans who have set up direct deposit with the IRS will receive their stimulus checks. And those who set up direct deposit through the Get My Payment portal coming this week will receive their checks in several days. You can have the the government send the money to other payment services, like Cash app or a PayPal account.

While you're waiting for your check to arrive, here's how to avoid being scammed. And after you receive it, here are some ideas for how to spend your stimulus check. If you're still struggling after getting the check, here's how to get financial help to pay your bills.