Direct deposit and your coronavirus stimulus payment: How to set it up with the IRS today

US residents who qualify for a coronavirus stimulus check of up to $1,200 will begin receiving the payment starting today -- it goes straight into to your bank account so long as you have direct deposit set up with the IRS. For those who don't have an electronic funds transfer in place as part of paying last year's taxes, the IRS now has an online web portal to help you get your stimulus relief payment faster. It's called Get My Payment.

We'll outline the setup process process below, but first, a little more information. When you use Get My Payment, the government will automatically send the economic stimulus payment to your account in several days. Priority goes to people who already had this set up. If you don't have direct deposit set up, you'll still get the payment allotted to you, but it will take longer to arrive and will come as a check in the mail. (Here's what we know about tracking your IRS stimulus money.)

Here's what you need to set up direct deposit with the IRS and get your stimulus check sent to your bank account.

How to set up direct deposit for your stimulus check

To get started with Get My Payment portal, you may need your 2019 tax return if you've filed and your 2018 return. Because of high demand on IRS.gov, you may need to wait until it's your turn to access the tool.

1. Head to the IRS' Get My Payment page and tap the blue Get My Payment button to set up direct deposit for your economic impact payment.

2. On the next page about authorized use tap OK.

3. On the Get My Payment page, enter your social security number (SSN) or individual tax ID (ITIN), your date or birth, your street address and your ZIP or postal code.

If the IRS has your direct deposit information, you'll see a page giving you the status of your payment. If it doesn't and you are eligible for a check, you can enter your bank account's routing number and account number (scroll down for how to find these numbers) to have the government send your check to your bank account.

What will the IRS need from me to set up direct deposit?

You'll want to have at hand your bank account's routing and account numbers. You have several ways to find this banking information.

Banking website: Your bank's website may show your routing and account numbers. For Bank of America, for example, log into your account, select the account you want to use and then tap the Information & Services tab to see the numbers you need.

Banking app: If your bank has an app, it may show you your account and routing numbers. In the Bank of America's BofA app, for example, tap the account you want to use and then scroll to the bottom of the app window to see your clearly labeled account and routing numbers.

Printed check: At the bottom of your check you most likely will see three sets of numbers: The first set of nine numbers is your routing number. The second set of 8 to 12 numbers is your account number. The third set -- which you don't use to set up direct deposit -- is the check number.

It's not too late to include your banking information with your tax returns, if you haven't filed yet



The IRS said if you've not filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 yet, you should file as soon as you can and include your direct deposit banking information on the return. Here's what to know about coronavirus and your taxes.

When will the check go out?

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said by Wednesday, April 15, more than 80 million Americans who have set up direct deposit with the IRS will receive their stimulus checks. And those who set up direct deposit through the Get My Payment portal coming this week will receive their checks in several days. You can have the the government send the money to other payment services, like Cash app or a PayPal account.

While you're waiting for your check to arrive, here's how to avoid being scammed. And after you receive it, here are some ideas for how to spend your stimulus check. If you're still struggling after getting the check, here's how to get financial help to pay your bills.