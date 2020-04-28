Despite coronavirus unemployment woes, these companies are hiring by the thousands

Getty Images

More than 26 million people have filed for unemployment since mid-March. As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy, millions of workers across the country are without work.

But even with the massive onslaught of layoffs, there are thousands of companies looking to hire right now. To help collect that information, LinkedIn is continuously updating its massive list of which companies are hiring. Some companies are hiring hundreds of thousands of workers and many of those jobs are located throughout the US.

Andrew Seaman, News Editor for LinkedIn and author of the list, says that in the beginning of the outbreak, the companies that were most in demand were grocery chains, big retailers and delivery services. But the sectors have expanded.

"For the past couple of weeks, I'm noticing an increasing number of companies and organizations across other industries say that they're hiring," Seaman says. "Those industries include finance, tech, education, customer service and defense. From my reporting, I think it's partly due to some companies getting their employees and systems used to a work-at-home environment. They're likely able to continue operations."

Many of the new jobs are actually a reflection of Americans' changing needs. For example, since more people are turning to online ordering to avoid in-person shopping, Amazon is looking to hire 175,000 people for its fulfillment centers and delivery workers. Instacart is hiring 300,000 workers to help with the high demand for grocery delivery. And as more people foster and adopt dogs while sheltering in place, companies like Chewy are seeing increased demand for their products.

Driving-related jobs are plentiful; FedEx is hiring 35,000 people, Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 and Kroger is looking to hire 20,000. All of these have stores across the US. Here are some other companies that are hiring:

Walmart: 50,000 workers are needed for distribution and fulfillment centers.

50,000 workers are needed for distribution and fulfillment centers. Ace Hardware: 30,000 new employees are needed in stores.

30,000 new employees are needed in stores. Lowe's: Another 30,000 workers are needed to meet the increased demand.

Another 30,000 workers are needed to meet the increased demand. Walgreens: 25,000 employees are expected to be hired for a mix of permanent and temporary roles.

25,000 employees are expected to be hired for a mix of permanent and temporary roles. Chewy: 10,000 will be hired due to the increase in demand.

10,000 will be hired due to the increase in demand. PepsiCo: 6,000 more workers are needed in the next few months.

6,000 more workers are needed in the next few months. Fidelity Investments: 2,000 new positions, with the majority of them being financial consultants, licensed representatives and customer service representatives, are needed.

2,000 new positions, with the majority of them being financial consultants, licensed representatives and customer service representatives, are needed. Capital One: More than 1,300 new roles need to be filled across the US.

More than 1,300 new roles need to be filled across the US. Apple: Be one of the 600 workers the company needs.



Be one of the 600 workers the company needs. The CDC Foundation: 500 positions need to be filled for the nonprofit organization.



Seaman says this list isn't all-encompassing since many places across the country are hiring but locally.

"This is just a snapshot of the companies hiring across the country and world," he says. "There are countless small businesses and other organizations hiring people at the local level to keep essential services flowing into communities."

While millions of Americans are losing their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak, many cities and states have started to lift or relax their shelter-in-place guidelines. For those out of work, this could give a much-needed boost to your job hunt.

