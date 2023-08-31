Delta Airlines COVID Cancellation Settlement: Here's How You Can Claim Your Share

Did you book a Delta flight during the pandemic, only to find out it was canceled? You could be eligible for a cash payout as part of a $2 million class-action settlement the airline has agreed to.

According to the Department of Transportation, if an airline cancels a flight, even if the flight is nonrefundable, customers are entitled to a cash refund. But in a lawsuit filed in 2020, the plaintiffs claimed that Delta would only give them vouchers for a flight at a later date.

The court findings show that thousands of customers may be eligible for payment.

Delta did not admit any wrongdoing or acknowledge it failed to provide refunds in accordance with its contract. In a statement the airline said that, since the start of 2020, it's refunded more than 11 million tickets totalling $6 billion.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Delta settlement, including who's eligible, how to file your claim and all the deadline details.

For more info, learn about the Department of Transportation online dashboard that outlines your rights when a flight is canceled.

And for more on travel, here's the best travel credit cards and the best balance transfer credit cards.

Who is eligible to participate in the Delta Airlines lawsuit settlement?

If your Delta flight was canceled between Mar. 1, 2020, and Apr. 30, 2021, and you were issued a credit when you asked for a refund, you may be eligible to submit a claim.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in order to qualify you must have requested a refund according to Delta's customer care or refund databases and you must have had remaining travel credits as of Jan. 13, 2023 to be eligible to submit a claim.

How do I show that I am eligible to participate?

To claim your share of the settlement money, you might need to provide details about your canceled Delta flight, including your flight number and the date when you were supposed to depart.

For more information about eligibility, check out the class action website -- which includes specific details about the settlement.

How much money can I get as part of the settlement?

How much money you receive depends on how much of your original credit you have left.

If you didn't use any of the travel credit, you could be issued a full cash refund plus 7% interest. If you used a portion of the credit, you could be refunded the remainder plus the interest on the original ticket price.

You can file claims for multiple flights, and request cash for some credits and not for others.

Any credits you keep must be redeemed before Dec. 31, 2023, for travel you take no later than Dec. 31, 2024.

How do I submit a claim?

If you want to submit a claim, you can do so online or print a form and mail it to:

Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 2240

Portland, OR 97208-2240

You will need to submit your form online or have it postmarked before 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2023.

When will I get my money?

A final approval hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2023. Any payments would go out after that date, but the process might be delayed by appeals.