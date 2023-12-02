December Social Security Payments 2023: Will You Get a Check This Week?

While December Social Security checks are starting to be delivered -- the first round went out Dec. 1 -- no payments will be sent this week. If you're not sure about your payment date, keep reading. Also worth noting: This is the last check you'll receive before you get a cost of living adjustment increase in January.

We'll help you find out when your Social Security payment should arrive and tell you how your payment date is determined. If you just started receiving Social Security benefits, learn the best time to begin collecting your benefits and how to pause them for a bigger payout later.

When will I get my December Social Security check?

Here's the December schedule for when you should receive your Social Security check and/or SSI money:

Dec. 1: Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997. Also payments for those who receive SSI.

Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997. Also payments for those who receive SSI. Dec . 13: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month. Dec . 20: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. Dec. 27: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.



How are Social Security payment dates determined?

The Social Security Administration typically sends out payments on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Which day you receive your check depends on your birthday.

If your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Payments for SSI recipients generally arrive on the first of each month -- with a few exceptions that we'll explain below.

What if I receive both Social Security and SSI?

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment schedule is different. Instead of getting your payments on a Wednesday, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

However, those payment dates change if the first or third day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday. For instance, Oct. 1 fell on a Sunday this year, so SSI recipients received their October payments a couple days early, on Sept. 29, and their Social Security payments on Oct 3. The same will happen for January 2024 payments.

What if I don't receive my check on the expected date?

If your check doesn't arrive on the date listed above, the Social Security Administration advises waiting three additional mailing days before reaching out. After that, you can speak with a representative at 800-772-1213. (The SSA notes that wait times are shorter Wednesday through Friday and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.)

You can also access your Social Security benefits online.

This article is updated monthly as payment dates change.