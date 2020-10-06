Deal on stimulus package this week? Today's update on a bill with a new check, unemployment

Sarah Tew/CNET

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speak daily on the outlines of another economic rescue package, but progress toward a deal seems to move in fits and starts, with Pelosi saying at one moment that the negotiators will reach a deal on a comprehensive package "one way or another," and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggesting the path forward is to "go ahead and pass a number of the things that we can agree upon." That's a proposal Pelosi has already rejected: "Don't give me this heel of a loaf of bread."

With Election Day 28 days away, Democratic and Republican leaders have a shrinking window of time to reach an agreement before the in-person vote (here's what you need to know about voting by mail). But talks need to navigate the uncertainty of President Donald Trump's illness following his return to the White House and the Senate pausing floor action for two weeks.

With all that's happened over the past few days, we answer questions about how Trump's COVID diagnosis could impact the talks, the quickest a new bill could realistically pass and what happens if there's no agreement before the election. We regularly update this story.

What does Trump's illness mean for stimulus talks?

For now, that's uncertain. The president is back in the White House after three days of hospitalization for complications from COVID-19, including two reported incidences of drops in the president's oxygen levels. For now, Trump is resuming his duties at the nation's capital, which would include signing a bill into law.

Following Trump's Saturday tweet highlighting his desire to sign a new stimulus package into law, on Monday, Meadows told Fox News, "The president's committed to getting a deal done, but he wants to make sure that we move expeditiously but also in a fiscally responsible manner."

When could a new coronavirus relief bill pass?



Pelosi and Mnuchin continue to hash out details on a deal, but roadblocks remain. "I am confident that we will have an agreement," Pelosi said Monday on MSNBC, citing the urgency to beat back the coronavirus. "The timing of it I can't say, because I don't know."

Pelosi and Mnuchin have both tested negative for COVID-19.

After three Republican senators tested positive for COVID-19, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suspended his chamber until Oct. 19. Because Senate floor votes are held in person, McConnell said he would recall Senators to vote on a stimulus package if needed and would give them 24 hours to return to the Capitol. The House of Representatives is also on break, but can be similarly called back for a vote.

If the two sides do reach an agreement, it could still take a week or more before it comes up for a vote, Politico said.

Possible timelines for when a stimulus bill could pass

Oct. 19 (when Senate is back in session) Oct. 20

Oct. 23

Oct. 26

Oct. 27 Oct. 30

Oct. 31

Nov. 2

Nov. 6

Nov. 9

Nov. 10



Didn't the House vote on a new stimulus bill? What's going on?

On Oct. 1, the House of Representatives passed a revised Heroes Act that includes a second stimulus check and additional benefits like enhanced unemployment benefits for tens of millions of Americans. The new House bill, endorsed primarily by Democrats, has little chance of advancing through the Republican-controlled Senate, though.

According to Pelosi, the vote on the revised Heroes bill is independent of ongoing negotiations with Mnuchin. If Pelosi and Mnuchin agree on a new proposal, a new bill would need to be separately drafted and voted on in both the House and Senate before being signed into law. The total cost of the package and funding allocations like a child tax credit have remained chief sticking points.

Why did the House pass Heroes 2.0 if talks are ongoing?

The vote is thought to provide cover for House Democrats as they campaign without a new relief bill, much as the Senate did earlier in September for Republican members with its $650 billion skinny bill. Like the skinny Senate bill, this new House proposal has little chance of advancing in the other chamber.

What do Democrats and Republicans agree on?

Proposals from both sides include another stimulus payment of up to $1,200 for individuals who meet the requirements, among topics like aid for airlines, coronavirus testing and extending the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses.

If talks fail, could the president take executive action?

After talks originally collapsed on Aug. 7, Trump signed an executive order and three memoranda the following day. It's possible more executive actions could be forthcoming if this final attempt at negotiations fails before the election, though there's been no development after Trump first suggested his administration might consider another executive action to bypass Congress.

It's unclear if Trump would pursue more unilateral action at this point.

Pelosi expressed doubt about Trump's ability to use executive orders for additional relief funding.

"No. No. He can't do this by executive order," Pelosi said on MSNBC on Monday. "He can't do the money without the Congress of the United States. The power of the purse begins in the House."

Trump's current COVID-19 relief executive actions address trying to slow evictions, extending unemployment benefits to a lesser degree and deferring payroll taxes until next year.

Could negotiations pick up after the election?

Yes. If this current sprint of talks dead-ends, leaders may want to see what happens in the period after the election and before the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. Pelosi and congressional Democrats may also believe they can reach a more favorable deal in 2021, depending on who's elected president.

With 470 seats in the US Congress -- 35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats -- up for a vote in November, any change in majority to the House or Senate, and to the presidency, shifts the likelihood of certain laws being passed one way or another. Right now, the Senate is led by Republicans while the House is led by Democrats.

What about passing smaller, standalone bills?



If the two sides reach an agreement but the Senate rejects the new bill, some in Washington say the way to break the stalemate is to pass a series of narrower bills that target specific areas -- such as the entertainment and airline industries. But that's unlikely to happen before the election.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revived the discussion on Oct. 5. "Meadows again calls for passing stimulus relief piecemeal -- an approach Democrats have rejected for months -- and then stresses the importance of moving in a 'fiscally responsible manner,'" tweeted Jeff Stein, the Washington Post's White House economics reporter.

Senate Republicans made one attempt with its Delivering Immediate Relief to America's Families, Schools and Small Businesses Act, but that proposal failed in the Senate. The House also presented a piecemeal bill seeking to provide funding to the US Postal Service ahead of an election in which many Americans, wary of in-person voting during a deadly pandemic, will likely be voting by mail.

So what happens now?

For now, there's nothing to do but wait and see how Trump's recovery progresses and how the ongoing negotiation efforts play out.

For more information, here's how soon you might get your second stimulus check and what to know about the HEALS, CARES and Heroes stimulus bill proposals that could help inform a final package.