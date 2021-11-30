Cyber Monday shoppers spent a bit less this year as online sales drop to $10.7B

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

People looking to scoop up Cyber Monday deals spent slightly less this year than last. Online sales in the US on Monday totaled $10.7 billion, a 1.4% drop from the $10.8 billion that shoppers spent in 2020, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

Even though sales dipped a bit, Cyber Monday remained the biggest online shopping day of the year, and Adobe said consumers are still on track for a holiday season that will "break online shopping records."

"With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday," said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, in a statement. "This was further fueled by growing awareness of supply chain challenges and product availability."

Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving, marked the generally accepted beginning of holiday shopping, but the sales season has been creeping earlier in recent years. Some shoppers may have been looking to grab holiday items earlier this year as the pandemic and shortages of key materials have disrupted global supply chains, meaning online orders could take longer than usual to get delivered.

While Black Friday online sales was also down slightly this year, Adobe expects people to $207 billion -- a new record -- across the whole holiday shopping season, which runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

Some of the top sellers on Cyber Monday were toys, including Hot Wheels, Nerf toys and Baby Alive, as well as video games, Apple devices and the Nintendo Switch, according to Adobe.