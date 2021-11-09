Cyber Monday may be too late to snag the best deals. Top tips to shop smart this year

Angela Lang/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, which means the countdown to two of the year's biggest shopping days has begun. Black Friday is Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday is Nov. 29. But this year, things are different.

Early Black Friday sales have already kicked off, like Walmart dropping its Black Friday Deals For Days on Nov. 3 after leaking the deals in October. Target's holiday sales began on Oct. 31, and the giant retail company will continue adding new deals every Sunday. Best Buy, Amazon, Macy's and other retailers all have early sales in the wings, too. Cyber Monday prices typically pop up as a last-chance deal for online shoppers.

Our best advice this year: Don't wait. We'll explain what's shaking up the Black Friday and Cyber Monday landscape and what to know to help make smart decisions, like buying that new TV you're eyeing.

Cyber Monday sales are often the same Black Friday deals with a different name

One reason you shouldn't wait is that many of the prices don't change over the Thanksgiving weekend (if the products stay in stock -- see below). So stores might change the terminology in their advertising, but -- in most cases -- you're still getting that Amazon Fire Stick for $25 (or whatever the price may be) whether you buy it Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

We expect far more stock outages in 2021 because of ongoing supply chain constraints

You've heard the stories about container ships backed up outside of busy ports, and maybe even seen some empty shelves at your local supermarket or shopping mall. As the manufacturing and retail sectors continue to deal with the supply shocks brought on by the ongoing Covid pandemic, these are expected to be worse than ever as holiday demand ramps up.

Early bird shoppers have a better chance of getting what they want. Black Friday sales on popular electronics, like TVs, phones and gaming consoles, typically sell out fast -- the PS5, Xbox and Switch consoles are already nearly impossible to get, thanks to the chip shortage. That means if you wait until Cyber Monday, the item you're waiting on to drop even more in price instead could already be gone.

Consider services, digital gifts and gift cards as a Cyber Monday alternative

If there's a bit of good news, it's that some things never go out of stock. Disney Plus, Xbox Game Pass and Apple Arcade (to name a few) can be "gifted" up to the last minute. The same goes for gift cards -- physical or digital. (Here are nine gifts that won't go out of stock this year.)

For gift ideas this year, check out these best holiday gifts for under $300, best gifts for $100 or less, as well as the best gifts for $50 or cheaper.