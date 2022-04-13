2023 Kia Telluride Stranger Things S4 Trailer Hasbro to Buy D&D Beyond for $146M How to Fix Netflix Error Code M7111-5059 Wordle Archive Is Shutting Down You Should Try Elden Ring
Featured Banking Credit Cards Cryptocurrency Insurance Investing Loans Mortgages Taxes

Wikimedia Community Votes to End Cryptocurrency Donations

Concerns over the ethics of endorsing cryptocurrencies and how much energy they take to produce prompted the vote.

Alix Langone headshot
Alix Langone
gettyimages-1320502852
Getty

The Wikimedia community voted Tuesday in favor of a proposal to stop accepting cryptocurrency donations to the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia. So far it is unclear whether the foundation will act on the community's decision and halt cryptocurrency donations.

A proposal stating Wikimedia editors' concerns about cryptocurrency donations was created in January by Wikipedia administrator Molly White, who goes by the username GorillaWarfare. The proposal centers on the ethical implications of endorsing cryptocurrencies by accepting them, as well how much energy it takes to produce cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, which go against the Wikimedia Foundation's commitment to environmental sustainability, according to White. 

The Wikimedia Foundation didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.