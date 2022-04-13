Wikimedia Community Votes to End Cryptocurrency Donations

Getty

The Wikimedia community voted Tuesday in favor of a proposal to stop accepting cryptocurrency donations to the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia. So far it is unclear whether the foundation will act on the community's decision and halt cryptocurrency donations.

A proposal stating Wikimedia editors' concerns about cryptocurrency donations was created in January by Wikipedia administrator Molly White, who goes by the username GorillaWarfare. The proposal centers on the ethical implications of endorsing cryptocurrencies by accepting them, as well how much energy it takes to produce cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, which go against the Wikimedia Foundation's commitment to environmental sustainability, according to White.

The Wikimedia Foundation didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.