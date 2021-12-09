WhatsApp pilots crypto payments in the US with Novi

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is rolling out a new way to send and receive money. A limited number of people in the US will be able to exchange cryptocurrency through the digital wallet Novi directly within their WhatsApp chat.

Novi, a project of Meta, the recently rebranded parent company of WhatsApp and Facebook, was piloted on its own in Guatemala and parts of the US earlier this year. The pilot allowed users to make payments with the crypto currency Pax Dollar. Meta continues to work toward launching its own cryptocurrency, Diem.

No word yet on when the pilot program might be expanded. WhatsApp didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

More to come.