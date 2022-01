James Martin/CNET

Signal, an encrypted communications app, now lets users send the cryptocurrency MobileCoin to users around the globe. The company released the feature to users in November without any notification.

MobileCoin is the "first carbon-negative cryptocurrency," according to the company.

CNET has reached out to Signal and MobileCoin for comment.

This story is being updated.

