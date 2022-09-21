Set Crypto Price Alerts to Know When to Buy and Sell

The prices of ether, bitcoin and other popular crypto fluctuate constantly – the valuation you see in the morning will probably not be the price you see in the evening. Whether that's a good thing depends on if you're buying and selling -- and when you do it.

As a buyer, you want to purchase crypto coins or tokens during a dip -- when the value of an asset has declined. As a seller, you want to liquidate your crypto assets when they're at a peak. For optimal success in crypto trading, you need to be aware of the price of your crypto at all times. Even if you're holding just a few hundred dollars in crypto, you still want to know when its price spikes or drops.

Enter crypto price alerts. Websites, apps and Twitter bots all let you quickly set up price alerts so that you're notified when a coin reaches a certain price target or changes in value by a certain percentage -- helping you learn when to buy and sell.

Here's how to set up crypto price alerts.

What are different kinds of crypto price alerts?

A typical price alert allows you to receive notifications whenever a certain cryptocurrency goes below or above a price target. For example, you can receive a notification whenever ether goes under $1,000, in case you want to buy at a lower price.

You can also set a price threshold option. For example, you can set a 20% threshold to trigger a price alert when a certain coin increases by 20% (e.g. from $1,000 to $1,200) or decreases by 20% (e.g. $1,000 to $800).

And you can use a price tracker to view the price of a coin at certain time intervals. Twitter has a bot that tweets out the price of ethereum every 15 minutes. If you have notifications enabled for that profile, you'll receive general price alerts every 15 minutes.

Why do I need crypto price alerts?

The cryptocurrency market is volatile and prices change by the second, depending on factors like supply and demand, exchange availability, regulations and more. A random tweet from a billionaire could drastically change the price of your coin at any time of the day or night.

Because of these fluctuations, it's important to be on top of crypto prices, especially if you're looking to invest in a coin or already own coins and want to sell them. Of course, knowing the current price doesn't always help in knowing where it will go next, but at least you have a number to compare to the price it was last year, month or week -- or yesterday.

How do I set up crypto price alerts?

The best way to schedule your own crypto price alert is through websites like Cryptocurrency Alerting and Coinwink, which allow you to choose a coin, set a threshold and select who to notify and how.

On Cryptocurrency Alerting, you can choose the following:

Notification type : Choose how you want to receive notifications: email, text, push notification, phone call or browser.

: Choose how you want to receive notifications: email, text, push notification, phone call or browser. Coin/Token : Select your cryptocurrency -- ethereum, bitcoin, tether, dogecoin or tens of thousands of others.

: Select your cryptocurrency -- ethereum, bitcoin, tether, dogecoin or tens of thousands of others. Threshold : Select whether you want an alert when the price goes above or below a specific point.

: Select whether you want an alert when the price goes above or below a specific point. Price : Enter the specific price that will trigger the alert.

: Enter the specific price that will trigger the alert. Currency : Choose the measure of your price alert: US dollar, a foreign fiat currency (like the Euro) or crypto (like Bitcoin).

: Choose the measure of your price alert: US dollar, a foreign fiat currency (like the Euro) or crypto (like Bitcoin). Platform: Pick an exchange platform like Coinbase, Binance or FTX for the crypto price data.

Once you choose your metrics, click or tap Set Alert and create a free account to start receiving crypto price alerts.

Cryptocurrency Alerting has dedicated apps for the App Store (iOS) and Play Store, which can provide you with price alert push notifications directly through your mobile device's operating system.

A more simple option for crypto price alerts is Coinwink, which pulls data from the Binance-owned data site CoinMarketCap. Unlike Cryptocurrency Alerting, Coinwink doesn't require you to create an account to receive price alerts. All you need to do is:

Choose how you want to be alerted (email or text)

Select the coin you want to track

Enter your your email or phone number

Set the threshold price you want to trigger an alert

You can also choose to be alerted when a price increases or decreases by a certain percentage. Use the toggle on the top right to switch from price-based to percentage-based alerts. Hit Create Alert when you're finished.

Do any of my crypto apps offer price alerts?

Most popular exchange platforms offer built-in features on their apps and websites that will send you push notifications when the price of a cryptocurrency changes.

For example, with Binance, you can search for a cryptocurrency, hit "Alert" at the bottom, and select an alert type (e.g. a price rises above a certain threshold), a price and the frequency for which you wish to receive alerts.

In Coinbase, you can receive daily alerts for all coins you've purchased in the past, as well as coins you currently own. However, you cannot select the parameters for these price alerts – you'll receive them based on what Coinbase considers important (e.g. a considerable drop).

Robinhood allows you to receive notifications for 52-week highs or lows. If a coin's price reaches its highest or lowest point of the past year, you'll get an alert.

And in mobile payment services like Venmo and Cashapp, both of which now support cryptocurrency, you can set percent-change price movement alerts for crypto like bitcoin.

Every exchange platform will have some form of price-alert notifications. Explore the app or website settings to enable them, if they're not already enabled automatically.

Check prices with trackers and Twitter bots

Aside from price alerts, you can simply track the price of any cryptocurrency using websites and social media. Time NextAdvisor has dynamic price tracking pages for both BTC and ETH that include historical data, 24-hour highs and lows, daily trading volume and market cap data.

On Twitter, you'll find dozens, if not hundreds of bots that track the price of ethereum. @Ethereum8News, created by @totigm8, tweets out the price of ETH every 15 minutes, pulling data from Binance. @Bitcoin8News does the same for bitcoin, and @BNB8News tracks binancecoin. You can find other tracking bots by searching your coin name plus "price tracker" or "updates."

If you follow any crypto price-tracking accounts on Twitter, you can then hit the notifications icon on the top right of their profile pages to receive alerts every time the bots send out tweets.

If you follow any crypto price-tracking accounts on Twitter, you can then hit the notifications icon on the top right of their profile pages to receive alerts every time the bots send out tweets.