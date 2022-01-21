Robinhood starts rolling out beta version of crypto wallets

Getty

Robinhood has started rolling out the beta version of its new crypto wallets program.

The wallets will go first to the 1,000 people at the top of the company's waitlist, with the program expected to expand to 10,000 people by March, before it's opened up to the rest of the waitlist.

Participating customers will be able to move cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin between Robinhood and external crypto wallets, fully connecting the company's crypto holders to the blockchain ecosystem for the first time. The beta testers also will help test core functionality and provide feedback that will help shape the final version of the product, Robinhood said.

Users will have a daily limit of $2,999 in total withdrawals and ten transactions. They'll also need to enable two-factor authentication.

Founded in 2013, Robinhood's financial app, which makes it easy and free to buy and sell stocks, also offers cash management accounts and previously supported some cryptocurrency trading. The company has been mired in controversy, attracting the scrutiny of state regulators and academics for "gamifying investing" and for its role in last year's GameStop trading fiasco.