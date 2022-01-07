CES 2022 takeaways Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass Sidney Poitier dies Apple CEO Tim Cook's income boost How to find at-home COVID-19 tests
Featured Banking Credit Cards Cryptocurrency Insurance Investing Loans Mortgages Taxes

PayPal is considering launching its own cryptocoin, report says

The trusted internet payment system is reportedly exploring its own stable cryptocurrency.

gettyimages-1229865472

PayPal is looking into its own cryptocoin.

 Getty Images

PayPal is reportedly considering launching its own cryptocurrency backed by the US dollar as the venerable online payment company continues to integrate ways to engage with digital coins on its platforms.

The company is just exploring the idea of releasing its own stablecoin, a cryptocurrency backed by and linked in value to an existing currency, PayPal confirmed to Bloomberg. Developer Steve Moser dug around in the PayPal app and discovered evidence that the company was tinkering with a cryptocurrency called "PayPal Coin" backed by the US dollar.

CNET has reached out to PayPal for comment.