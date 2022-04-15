More Than a Third of Workers in One Survey Said They'd Like to Be Paid in Crypto

Getty Images

From New York City Mayor Eric Adams to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the idea of getting paid with cryptocurrency has made its way into the headlines. A recent survey suggests interest in the notion could be spreading, with more than a third of workers surveyed saying they'd like some of their paycheck to be delivered in crypto.

Released in March by financial services company SoFi, the study found that 36% of 1,600 HR leaders and employees surveyed wanted to receive part or all of their paycheck in cryptocurrency. Also, 42% of respondents wanted to receive nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, as a performance reward.

The survey was conducted last December and is part of a report from a company called The Future of Workplace Financial Well-Being. Other findings from the survey: 75% of workers had at least one source of major financial stress, 51% felt more stressed about their finances in 2021 than ever before, and 25% either got a second part-time job or took on more credit card debt.

Cryptocurrency is being given a more serious look by the mainstream. US President Joe Biden signed an executive order in March to have the Treasury Department investigate the risks and benefits of government digital assets.