More Than a Third of Workers Would Like to be Paid in Crypto, Survey Says

Getty Images

From New York City mayor Eric Adams to Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there is a growing interest in getting paid with cryptocurrency. A new survey found that interest is spreading, as more than a third of workers surveyed want some of their paycheck to be paid in crypto.

Financial services company SoFi found 36% of 1,600 HR leaders and employees surveyed wanted to receive part or all of their paycheck in cryptocurrency in a study released in March. Also, 42% of respondents wanted to receive non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, as a performance reward.

The survey was conducted in Dec. 2021 and is part of a report from the company called "The Future of Workplace Financial Well-Being." Other findings from the survey were that 75% of workers had at least one source of major financial stress, 51% felt more stressed about their finances in 2021 than ever before and 25% either took on a second part-time job or added on more credit card debt.

Cryptocurrency continues to be more than a way to get rich quickly as President Joe Biden signed an executive order in March to have the Treasury Department investigate the risk and benefits of government digital assets. This executive action could be the first step for the US government to create its own digital currency.