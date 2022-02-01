Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/Getty Images

Diem, the cryptocurrency project backed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is shutting down. Diem's CEO Stuart Levey announced on Monday the sale of Diem's assets citing continuing resistance from federal regulators.

Diem's intellectual property and other assets related to the running of the Diem Payment Network were sold to Silvergate Capital Corporation, according to a news release issued by The Diem Association, which oversees the digital currency. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Diem was considering liquidating its assets in order to return capital to investors.

"As we undertook this effort, we actively sought feedback from governments and regulators around the world," Levey said in a statement. "Despite giving us positive substantive feedback on the design of the network, it nevertheless became clear from our dialogue with (US) federal regulators that the project could not move ahead. As a result, the best path forward was to sell the Diem Group's assets, as we have done today to Silvergate."

The sale effectively puts an end to the Meta-backed cryptocurrency project. Meta, which until recently was known as Facebook, provided about a third of the funding for the project, according to unnamed sources cited in Bloomberg's report.

