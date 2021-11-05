Kroger says release about accepting Bitcoin Cash was a fake

Stacie Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

No, Kroger isn't going to be accepting Bitcoin Cash at its grocery stores. On Friday, the company reportedly said a press release published on PR newswire, a service used by many major businesses, claiming Kroger would be accepting the cryptocurrency was fraudulent.

The release was removed from the PR Newswire website, but not before it was reported on by some publications and picked up Kroger's own investor relations site, according to Bloomberg.

It appears to be the latest scam attempting to boost cryptocurrency by linking it to a major retailer. A similar situation happened in September, when a fake press release was issued saying Walmart was going to start accepting the cryptocurrency Litecoin. The retail giant confirmed the information was false, but again, not before received some attention.

Kroger and PR Newswire didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

