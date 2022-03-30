Hackers Stole Over $600 Million From Axie Infinity's Ronin Network

Jakub Porzycki/Getty Images

Thieves made off with more than $600 million worth of cryptocurrency during a recent cyberattack on a network that supports Axie Infinity, one of the world's most popular NFT video games. The Ronin network is used as a bridge between the game and blockchains, to transfer cryptocurrency in and out of Axie Infinity.

The Ronin network, a blockchain developed by Sky Mavis, the company that owns Axie Infinity, confirmed the hack in a blog post on Tuesday and clarified that the hack took place six days prior on March 23, as reported earlier by Reuters.

The attackers made off with 173,600 ether and 25.5 million usd coin, according to Ronin's blog post. The attack was also confirmed on Axie Infinity's Twitter page. Ronin said in its blog post that it is working with Chainalysis, a blockchain tracing firm, to track the stolen funds.

Sky Mavis COO Aleksander Larsen told Bloomberg that the company will reimburse players who lost funds due to the hack. "We are fully committed to reimbursing our players as soon as possible," Larsen told Bloomberg. "We're still working on a solution, that is an ongoing discussion."

Axie Infinity is a Pokemon-like video game played on a computer where players breed and battle digital monsters called "axies" that are linked to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Players can earn cryptocurrency in the game, which can be traded on some cryptocurrency exchanges outside of the game.

In 2021, $3.5 billion in NFTs passed through Axie Infinity, according to Business Insider India. The stability of Axie Infinity has been called into question, as the game's economy may require new players to buy in to keep it afloat.

Sky Mavis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.