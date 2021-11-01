Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers to take part of salary in Bitcoin

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Monday that he's getting part of his NFL salary in Bitcoin. Cash App, a money transfer service, is partnering with Rodgers and facilitating the Bitcoin payment.

Rodgers announced the partnership with Cash App on Monday in a video posted to his social media accounts, adding that he's giving away $1 million in Bitcoin as a part of the Cash App partnership. You can read the official rules to the "Aaron Rodgers Bitcoin Giveaway" on the Cash App website.

"I'm excited about the future of cryptocurrency, and am a big believer in Bitcoin," Rodgers said in a release from Square, the parent company of Cash App.

In the video posted to Rodgers' official social media accounts Monday afternoon, the star quarterback is wearing a Halloween costume. Rodgers dressed as action movie protagonist John Wick. The video starts with Rodgers taking a drink, then looking at the camera to say, "Bitcoin to the moon," before going over the details of his partnership and the sweepstakes.

The $1 million Bitcoin "social giveaway campaign" began at 1:00 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 1 and runs through Monday, Nov. 8.