Cybercriminals Steal $100 Million in Cryptocurrency

Cybercriminals made off with $100 million in cryptocurrency after hacking Horizon, a so-called blockchain bridge, the company said.

Harmony, the blockchain startup behind Horizon, tweeted late Thursday that that it had discovered the theft and was working with forensic specialists and law enforcement in hopes of tracking down those responsible.

Blockchain bridges allow users to transfer cryptocurrencies between blockchains. Harmony said that its separate bridge used for Bitcoin wasn't affected by the hack and that its funds and assets are safe.

"The team is all hands on deck as investigations continue," Harmony tweeted. "We will keep everyone up-to-date as we investigate this further and obtain more information."