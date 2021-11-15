Crypto group raises $4 million and counting to buy early copy of US Constitution

Bill Oxford via Getty Images

A rare, first edition copy of the US Constitution is going up for auction on Nov. 18, and a crypto group called ConstitutionDAO is currently raising funds to buy it.

Sotheby's, which is conducting the auction, expects the copy to sell for between $15 million and $20 million. This copy of the US Constitution is an official first edition, which Sotheby's says is even rarer than a first edition of the 1776 Declaration of Independence.

ConstitutionDAO is an organization expressly created for the purpose of crowd-sourcing enough funds to make a winning bid on the prize. The organization is sourcing the funds using ether, a cryptocurrency that runs on the ethereum blockchain. So far, ConstitutionDAO has raised over $4 million.

A DAO, or decentralized autonomous organization, is a protocol, essentially a set of automated rules that runs in a blockchain environment. In this case, the ConstitutionDAO allows individuals to buy tokens that come with "governance" concerning the fate of the Constitutional copy, should the DAO be successful in its bid during Thursday's auction.

ConstitutionDAO says governance "includes the ability to advise on (for illustrative purposes) where the Constitution should be displayed, how it should be exhibited, and the mission and values of ConstitutionDAO."

Sotheby's says the copy going up for auction is one of 12 surviving copies of the Official Edition of the US Constitution. The copy was purchased from Sotheby's by real estate developer S. Howard Goldman in 1988 for $165,000. Dorothy Tapper Goldman, Goldman's widow, is the current owner. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation.