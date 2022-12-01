Coinbase Says Apple Blocked App Update Over NFTs

Apple blocked Coinbase users from sending non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the cryptocurrency exchange announced Thursday.

"You might have noticed you can't send NFTs on Coinbase Wallet iOS anymore," Coinbase, one of the biggest bitcoin exchanges in the world, tweeted Dec. 1 on its Coinbase Wallet account. "This is because Apple blocked our last app release until we disabled the feature."

You might have noticed you can't send NFTs on Coinbase Wallet iOS anymore. This is because Apple blocked our last app release until we disabled the feature. 🧵 — Coinbase Wallet (@CoinbaseWallet) December 1, 2022

According to the tweet, Apple maintains "the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, so that they can collect 30%."

Coinbase says meeting that demand "is simply not possible."



"Apple's proprietary In-App Purchase system does not support crypto so we couldn't comply even if we tried," it added in a follow-up tweet. "This is akin to Apple trying to take a cut of fees for every email that gets sent over open Internet protocols."

People who are holding NFTs in their iPhone wallet will now find it a lot harder to transfer or gift them, Coinbase added.

Coinbase announced back in December 2021 that it would be adding support for NFTs, Cointelegraph reported. On Tuesday, it revealed it was ending support for Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Ethereum Classic and Stellar Lumen due to lack of use.

In August, Coinbase reported a loss of more than $1 billion in the second quarter. The ten-year-old company conceded the NFT decision may have been an oversight and asked Apple to reach out.

Neither Coinbase nor Apple replied to a request for comment.