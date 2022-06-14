Coinbase, Crypto.com Face Major Layoffs as Market Tumbles

Coinbase is laying off 18% of its workforce, approximately 1,100 employees, the crypto exchange's co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said in a blog post Tuesday. Armstrong's announcement comes just days after Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said over the weekend that his cryptocurrency exchange will lay off 260 workers or about 5% of its corporate workforce.

Armstrong conceded that, along with uncertain economic conditions, Coinbase's aggressive hiring last year contributed to the need to cut staff.

"Our team has grown very quickly...and our employee costs are too high to effectively manage this uncertain market," Armstrong said. "The actions we are taking today will allow us to more confidently manage through this period even if it is severely prolonged."

He added that adding new employees has made the company less efficient, not more. "We believe the targeted resourcing changes we are making today will allow our organization to become more efficient."

Just days earlier, Crypto.com's Marszalek made a similar announcement.

"Our approach is to stay focused on executing against our roadmap and optimizing for profitability as we do so, " Marszalek wrote in a series of tweets Saturday. "That means making difficult and necessary decisions to ensure continued and sustainable growth for the long term by making targeted reductions of approximately 260 or 5% of our corporate workforce."

In November, Crypto.com, a Singapore-based exchange, paid a reported $700 million for the naming rights of the former Staples Center in Los Angeles. It also invested heavily in advertising, with a ubiquitous campaign featuring actor Matt Damon.

The companies' layoffs are the latest sign of a downturn in the market, roiled by high inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell to its lowest point since 2020 on Monday. This follows the May collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD, whose demise caused the cryptocurrency market to lose $200 billion in one day.