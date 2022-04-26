City of Fort Worth to Start Mining Bitcoin

The city of Fort Worth, Texas is kicking off a municipally-run bitcoin mining program. On Tuesday, the city government passed a resolution to accept the donation of three bitcoin mining machines and authorize a pilot program. The pilot will last for six months, after which city officials will evaluate the possibility of future bitcoin mining operations.

The three S9 bitcoin mining machines come courtesy of the Texas Blockchain Council and will run 24/7 in a climate-controlled, secure facility at Fort Worth City Hall, according to a press release. Lee Bratcher, president and founder of the Texas Blockchain Council, said in a statement that the group is "thrilled to be part of this first-of-its-kind pilot program as the City of Fort Worth begins mining Bitcoin."

It is unclear the economic impact mining bitcoin will have for the city, but Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said that the machines "mark Fort Worth's larger commitment to becoming a leading hub for technology and innovation."

The value of the bitcoin mined is expected to offset the amount of energy required to run them, which is estimated to be about the same as a household vacuum cleaner, according to the release.

More to come.