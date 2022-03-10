Canadian Ransomware Suspect Extradited to US After Officials Seize $28M in Cryptocurrency

Mark Garlick, Science Photo Library/Getty

Canada has handed one of its former government employees over to the US to face charges of digital extortion by ransomware. Upon his arrest, Canadian authorities also seized $28 million in cryptocurrencies.

The 34-year-old Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins was brought from his home in Quebec, Canada to appear in court Thursday in Tampa, Florida. His indictment alleges that he participated in the form of ransomware known as NetWalker to commit various cybercrimes of extortion in 2020, according to a Department of Justice brief.

While Vachon-Desjardins' victims were not specified, the hacking collective under the NetWalker name was linked to millions of dollars in ransom schemes, including wresting $1.1 million from UC San Francisco's School of Medicine and more from other academic institutions in 2020.

Read more: A Timeline of the Biggest Ransomware Attacks

It's not clear how much money Vachon-Desjardins allegedly extorted from victims, but Canadian officers executing a search warrant of his home in Quebec seized 719 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $28,151,582 as of today's date, and $790,000 in Canadian currency, according to the DOJ brief. The indictment had alleged that $27 million was traceable to proceeds of his cybercrimes.