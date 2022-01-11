Associated Press to launch NFT photography marketplace

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Associated Press is set to launch an NFT marketplace for collectors to purchase AP photojournalists' images, according to an AP news release on Monday. Beginning on Jan. 31, the initial collection of photographs, including Pulitzer Prize-winning images, will start being released over a period of weeks.

With each NFT purchase, collectors will have access to the metadata associated with each photograph, including the time, date, location, equipment and technical settings used, according to the release. The marketplace will be built by blockchain technology company Xooa.

"For 175 years AP's photographers have recorded the world's biggest stories through gripping and poignant images that continue to resonate today," said Dwayne Desaulniers, AP director of blockchain and data licensing, in the release. "With Xooa's technology, we are proud to offer these tokenized pieces to a fast-growing global audience of photography NFT collectors."

The marketplace will reportedly offer collectors the ability to buy, sell and trade the AP NFTs, which will range in theme from space, climate, war and highlight the work of individual AP photojournalists. No specific price points were made available for the NFTs, but the press release indicated that prices will vary and proceeds will "go back into funding factual, unbiased AP journalism."

Collectors will be able to purchase the NFTs using a credit card or via a crypto wallet, according to the press release.