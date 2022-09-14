Arrest Warrant Issued For Terra Founder Do Kwon in South Korea

When the TerraUSD Stablecoins depegged in May, it precipitated a $40 billion collapse in the luna cryptocurrency. Four months later, on Wednesday, South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, according to Bloomberg. Kwon's Terraform Labs was behind the Terra blockchain, the TerraUSD stablecoin and the luna cryptocurrency.

Though Terraform Labs is based in Singapore, Kwon was born in South Korea and remains a South Korean citizen. Kwon is one of six employees of Terra whom an arrest warrant was issued for, according to Bloomberg. Kwon is wanted for violating South Korea's Capital Markets Act, reports The Block.

Terra was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.