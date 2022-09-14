iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Money Crypto

Arrest Warrant Issued For Terra Founder Do Kwon in South Korea

Kwon's Terraform Labs was behind the luna cryptocurrency that collapsed in May.

Daniel Van Boom headshot
Daniel Van Boom
k6dg54fcsvcatgfkk3n2xceklu
Do Kwon, 31, is the founder of the Terraform Labs. Though his company is based in Singapore, Kwon was born in South Korea.
Terraform Labs

When the TerraUSD Stablecoins depegged in May, it precipitated a $40 billion collapse in the luna cryptocurrency. Four months later, on Wednesday, South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, according to Bloomberg. Kwon's Terraform Labs was behind the Terra blockchain, the TerraUSD stablecoin and the luna cryptocurrency. 

Though Terraform Labs is based in Singapore, Kwon was born in South Korea and remains a South Korean citizen. Kwon is one of six employees of Terra whom an arrest warrant was issued for, according to Bloomberg. Kwon is wanted for violating South Korea's Capital Markets Act, reports The Block.

Terra was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.