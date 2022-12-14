What Factors Determine Your Credit Score?

Credit scores are the primary determinant of credit health and are calculated based on the data in your credit report. Whether you're looking to improve your credit score or start from scratch, the same components contribute to its makeup.
What is a credit score?
Your credit score is a three-digit number based on data from consumer credit reports. The score is derived using a formula that considers the length of credit history, available credit, amount of credit used and payment history. Lenders rely on your credit score to assess their risk -- or the likelihood that you will pay back what you borrow.
Different credit-scoring models are available, but FICO is the most popular and widely used by more than 90% of top lenders. However, VantageScore is another popular scoring model that considers the same five categories as a FICO score but on a slightly different scale.
What factors determine your FICO score?
FICO's credit-scoring model considers five main categories, including the following:
Payment history (35%)
Your payment history is the top factor in your FICO score and examines whether or not you pay your bills on time. Creditors use this to weigh your creditworthiness -- the likelihood that you'll pay back what you borrow.
Amounts owed (30%)
Amounts owed -- or credit utilization -- weighs the amount of revolving credit you currently use in relation to your total credit. If your credit utilization is high, lenders may think you are a risky borrower, as that's a sign you're using more credit than you can pay off.
Length of credit history (15%)
The length of your credit history measures how long you have had your accounts and how long your credit file has existed. The older your accounts are, the longer you have shown responsibility in managing your credit. Opening a new account will lower the average age of your accounts and impact your score.
Credit mix (10%)
A variety of credit accounts, like revolving credit accounts, retail accounts or installment loans, shows lenders you can handle more than one type of account.
New credit (10%)
Any time you apply for a new line of credit, a hard inquiry is generated and will appear on your credit report. Hard inquiries may be a risk factor to lenders because opening too many new accounts in a short period can make you a high credit risk.
How to check your credit score
You can check your credit score in several ways, including:
- At your bank: Most banks allow you to check your credit score for free every month.
- Your credit card issuer: Credit card issuers, like most banks, typically let you check your credit score for free every month.
- Experian: You can check your credit report and FICO credit score once a month for free via Experian.
How to improve your FICO Score
Your FICO score won't improve overnight, but there are specific steps you can take now to maintain and build strong credit, such as:
- Pay your bills on time and in full. Payment history is the most important factor that makes up your FICO score, so you should always pay your bills on time. Set up autopay on your credit accounts to avoid missing upcoming due dates.
- Maintain a low credit utilization. You want to keep your credit utilization below 30%, so for every $10,000 in available credit, you should only have $3,000 in debt.
- Avoid opening too many accounts at a time. Hard inquiries impact your credit score, so spread out your credit applications accordingly.
- Don't close old credit accounts. Keep old credit accounts open even if you aren't using them. As long as they are in good standing, old credit accounts positively impact your credit score by adding to the length of your credit history.
The bottom line
Your credit score is determined by whether or not you pay your bills on time, the length of time you've used credit, the relation between your current debt and available credit, current account types and new credit. Still, to build and maintain good credit, it's essential to understand where the numbers come from and how credit-scoring models measure them.
