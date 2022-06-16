Wells Fargo Credit Cards for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. For partner offers, we get a commission. Advertiser Disclosure
Wells Fargo offers some of the best cash rewards and balance transfer cards on the market -- with no annual fee.

While Wells Fargo doesn't have nearly as wide of a selection of cards as its competitors, it's a concentrated, high-quality credit card issuer that consistently tops many of CNET's best credit card lists. Like American Express and Chase, a good portion of Wells Fargo's portfolio consists of credit cards that are cross-branded with other companies. And like Discover, these Wells Fargo cards have no annual fees.

Wells Fargo's credit cards primarily target consumers searching for a cash rewards credit cardbalance transfer card or hotel credit card -- you'll typically need at least a good credit score (670 or more) to get approved. If you have a lower credit score or are looking for rewards in additional categories, check out our best credit cards for travel, for average credit or students.

Best flat cash rewards rate

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
APR15.74%, 20.74%, or 25.74% Variable APR
Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
Annual Fee$0
Additional Details
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Balance Transfer APR15.74%, 20.74%, or 25.74% Variable APR
Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5
Foreign Transaction Fees 3%
Penalty APR None
Rewards & Redemption Details
Our Take

See our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for more information.

For introductory APR and balance transfers

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

Card Highlights
Intro OfferN/A
APR13.74% - 25.74% Variable APR
Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for up to 21 months from account opening
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward RatesN/A
Annual Fee$0
Additional Details
Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Balance Transfer APR13.74% - 25.74% Variable APR
Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5
Foreign Transaction Fees 3%
Penalty APR None

Our Take

See our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card for more information.

For booking hotels

Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro OfferGet 2 reward nights worth $250 total (max $125 per night)*, when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. *Excludes taxes and fees. If a night costs less than $125, you won’t get the difference.
APR15.74% - 23.74% Variable APR
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
Annual Fee$0
Additional Details
Balance Transfer APR15.74% - 23.74% Variable APR
Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
Rewards & Redemption Details
Rewards credit card

Bilt World Elite Mastercard®
Card Highlights
Intro OfferN/A
APR16.99%, 19.99%, or 24.99% variable, based on your creditworthiness.
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
Annual Fee$0
Additional Details
Balance Transfer APR16.99%, 19.99%, or 24.99% variable, based on your creditworthiness.
Balance Transfer Fee Up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5.
Late Payment Fee Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Rewards & Redemption Details
For business owners

Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card
Card Highlights
Intro OfferEarn a one-time $300 cash back bonus or 30,000 bonus points when you select a Business Card Rewards Program and spend $3,000 in the first three months of account open date
APR11.99% - 21.99% Variable
Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for 9 months
Recommended Credit Excellent, Good
Reward Rates
Annual Fee$0
Additional Details
Balance Transfer APR11.99% - 21.99% Variable
Rewards & Redemption Details
