Wells Fargo Credit Cards for 2022

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can't review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission.
Wells Fargo offers some of the best cash rewards and balance transfer cards on the market -- with no annual fee.
Jaclyn is a CNET Money editor who relishes the sweet spot between numbers and words. With responsibility for overseeing CNET's credit card coverage, she writes and edits news, reviews and advice.
While Wells Fargo doesn't have nearly as wide of a selection of cards as its competitors, it's a concentrated, high-quality credit card issuer that consistently tops many of CNET's best credit card lists. Like American Express and Chase, a good portion of Wells Fargo's portfolio consists of credit cards that are cross-branded with other companies. And like Discover, these Wells Fargo cards have no annual fees.
Intro OfferGet 2 reward nights worth $250 total (max $125 per night)*, when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. *Excludes taxes and fees. If a night costs less than $125, you won’t get the difference.
APR15.74% - 23.74% Variable APR
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Recommended Credit Excellent/Good
Reward Rates
Collect 1 stamp each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card and collect 1 stamp for every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com. Collect 10 stamps, get 1 reward night.
Annual Fee$0
Additional Details
Balance Transfer APR15.74% - 23.74% Variable APR
Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5
Foreign Transaction Fees None
Penalty APR None
Rewards & Redemption Details
Collect 1 stamp each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card and collect 1 stamp for every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com. Collect 10 stamps, get 1 reward night.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.