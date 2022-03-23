Wells Fargo Active Cash Card: The Best Flat-Rate Cash Rewards Card Available

There are partner offers featured in this article.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card is a far-reaching card with an impressive combination of characteristics. With a flat 2% cash-rewards rate on purchases, this card has one of the highest available flat rates of all cash rewards credit cards on the market.

Though it may not be the best choice for travel or for cardholders with fair or limited credit, it stands out not only with its cash rewards program, but also its welcome bonus and introductory APR. And while you may be able to get higher rates with other cards by focusing on certain spending categories, if you value simplicity, the Wells Fargo Active Cash with a $0 annual fee is a great choice.

Below we'll dive deeper into the cash rewards program, welcome bonus, introductory APR offer and other details. We'll also suggest a few other cards to supplement the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card.

See Rates and Fees Card Highlights Intro Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months APR15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5 Balance Transfer APR15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details

Cash rewards and redemption

We feature Wells Fargo on our lists for best credit cards with no annual fee and for cash-back credit cards because of its high flat cash-rewards rate and simple rewards structure.

While most credit cards offer a 1% or even 1.5% cash-back rate on all purchases, this card offers an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. There is a caveat though -- you can redeem your cash rewards for "cash" in $25 increments over the phone or online, and at a minimum of $20 via a Wells Fargo ATM or debit card. "Cash" redemption can take the form of a credit on your billing statement, a deposit into a qualifying Wells Fargo checking or savings account or via a paper check.

As a way around the minimum threshold, you can redeem your points for particular purchases as small as $1 as long as you have enough cash rewards to cover the purchase in full. Alternatively, you can redeem your rewards as travel, charitable donations, gift cards (in $25 increments) or merchandise through your account.

Welcome bonus

You can earn a $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending $1,000 on purchases with your Wells Fargo Active Cash Card within the first three months of account opening. While this welcome bonus doesn't have the highest nominal value on the market, nor the lowest spending threshold to unlock it, it's a very good ratio of rewards to spending. If you're specifically interested in finding a great intro offer value, check out our picks for the best welcome bonuses.

The cash-rewards welcome bonus will be redeemable through your account one or two billing periods after it is earned.

Introductory APR

Another big draw of the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card is the introductory 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which lasts for 15 months from account opening. After that, your variable APR will be 15.24% to 25.24%, depending on your credit. This feature makes the card a good option if you want to finance a large purchase and spread out the payments -- but be wary of making charges you can't afford.

While your 0% intro APR on purchases is valid for the first 15 months from account opening, you can only make a qualifying balance transfer within 120 days of account opening for the 0% introductory APR to apply. But you don't get 15 months from the date of balance transfer -- the clock starts ticking when you get approved for the card.

For example, if your balance transfer posts to your card three months after opening the account, you'll only be enjoying the remaining 12 months of 0% introductory APR on that balance (15.24% - 25.24% variable APR thereafter). And if your balance transfer doesn't post to your account until five months after account opening, you won't receive any introductory 0% APR on that balance, since it's outside the 120 day window. Typically, you should give yourself a few weeks of wiggle room to make sure a balance transfer posts to your account on time.

Other features

There aren't many hidden perks with this card -- what you see is what you get. The cash rewards, welcome bonus and introductory APR cover the bases. You do get up to $600 in cell phone damage or theft protection after a $25 deductible, as long as you pay your bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash Card.

Comparable cards

Citi® Double Cash Card

The Citi Double Cash Card is similar to the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card -- both offer a flat 2% cash-rewards rate. With the Double Cash Card, however, you earn 1% when you make the purchase and the other 1% when you make the payment. So while you can earn the same rewards rate, it's not as straightforward or immediate. You also get 18 months of 0% introductory APR on balance transfers with the Double Cash Card (then a variable APR of 14.24% to 24.24%; balance transfers must be completed within the first four months of account opening). While this is longer than the time frame of the Wells Fargo offer, it doesn't apply to purchases.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is a great cash-back card for most people. Though its cash-back program is a little more involved than Wells Fargo, many may be able to net more rewards overall. You'll get 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases. While the catch-all rate is a little lower than that of the Active Cash Card, the bumps on other spending categories may make up for it. You can also earn a valuable welcome bonus and comparable introductory APR with this card.

Check out all of the details in our full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited.

FAQs

How do cash-back credit cards work? Cash-back credit cards offer cardholders rewards on their spending in the form of statement credits or cash. A statement credit is a reduction in the amount due to the credit card company on your monthly bill. Note that rewards are not always available the month you earn them -- they are usually applied to your balance by credit card issuers after one or two billing cycles. The redemption process for cash-back credit cards is either automatic or very simple. Some cards automatically apply cash rewards to your statement balance each month. Others require you to log in and redeem available rewards points for statement credits. Most points don't expire, but you will lose them if you close the account before redeeming them.

What types of cash-back credit cards are there? Cash-back credit cards generally fall into four primary categories: flat-rate, tiered, rotating or choose your own. Flat-rate cards offer the same rate for every purchase. Tiered cards offer a different rewards rate for different categories of spending. Rotating category cards offer different rewards each quarter, determined by the card issuer. Choose-your-own category cards allow you to choose your rewards category.

How do you choose a cash-back credit card? To choose the best cash-back credit card for you, the most important thing is to have a clear idea of how you're already spending money each month. Once you identify the categories where you have the highest, most consistent spending, use the charts in our list to determine which card will net you the highest return. Consider other features of the cards, too, such as APR, sign-on bonuses and foreign transaction fees -- make sure you get something that fits with your lifestyle and spending habits. Your credit card choice may also be affected by your credit score. Most of the cards we recommend require a good or excellent credit score, which is typically around 670 or higher. If you don't meet the credit criteria required, there are credit cards available that are specifically for those trying to rebuild credit, like secured credit cards. Alternatively, you can look into the best credit cards for no credit and the best credit cards for bad credit.

Our approach

We review the cards that are in the highest demand and offer the best benefits. We scour the fine print so there aren't any surprises when you open an account. We find the key factors that make a card stand out and compare them with other top cards. That way, readers can opt for a different card with similar features if our pick isn't right for them. Our reviews are regularly checked and updated to incorporate new recommendations, as well as to reflect changes in offers and the market.

