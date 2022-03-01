Wayfair Credit Card: How to Save the Most on Your Furniture Purchases

Imagine the Wayfair Credit Card* to be a Wayfair loyalty program in credit card form. You earn rewards when you shop any Wayfair brand -- Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold -- which can then be applied toward future Wayfair purchases. Other features like no-interest financing and additional reward options are also attractive, but the real draw is the 5% back in Wayfair Rewards.

The card isn't too useful for a one-time purchase from Wayfair, since your earned rewards can only be applied to future Wayfair purchases. But if you shop regularly or even occasionally at Wayfair or at its affiliated brands, it can offer value, especially since it has no annual fee. Broken down concretely, if you shop a Wayfair brand three times a year and spend $200 on each order, you could save yourself $20 to $30 a year. Alternatively, if you'd like more time to pay back something you're eyeing, you have the option to choose 0% financing for 6 to 24 months on your eligible purchases instead of rewards, which can help you stretch payments out without incurring interest.

There are still some other important details to pay attention to, like the sky-high APR, $40 "welcome bonus" and a virtually identical card. So read on before submitting your application.

Card Highlights Intro Offer You will receive $40 off your qualifying first order if it is at least $250 APR26.99% Variable Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of the U.S. Dollar amount of each purchase Rewards & Redemption Details

Wayfair Credit Card vs. Wayfair Mastercard

When you apply for the Wayfair Credit Card, your application will actually be considered for two different cards -- the Wayfair Mastercard®* and the Wayfair Credit Card. These two cards are close to identical, except for one thing: the Wayfair Mastercard allows you to earn Wayfair Rewards on purchases outside of Wayfair brands. That means you can earn Wayfair Rewards at grocery stores (3%), on qualifying online purchases (2%), and on all other qualifying purchases (1%).

If your main objective is simply to collect rewards toward your next furniture purchase, the Wayfair Mastercard might be a good fit for you. However, we do not recommend using the Wayfair Mastercard for everyday grocery store or online purchases, since other credit cards offer better rewards rates that aren't exclusive to Wayfair-brand purchases.

Earning Wayfair Rewards

The Wayfair Credit Card offers 5% back in rewards at Wayfair retail sites and $40 off your first qualifying order of at least $250.

For a no-annual-fee rewards credit card, 5% is an excellent rate, though it's important to remember that those rewards can only be used at Wayfair in the future. Other cash back credit cards or travel rewards credit cards are not always limited to specific stores.

The $40 offer is similar to a welcome bonus, but it's only available for the very first order you make with your card. In other words, it's not $40 off any purchase of at least $250 -- it's $40 off your first purchase only if your first purchase is at least $250, not including taxes, shipping or fees.

Redeeming Wayfair Rewards

The rewards you earn with a Wayfair credit card can only be applied toward purchases made at a Wayfair retail site. They cannot be transferred to other programs or redeemed for cash, gift cards or anything else.

To redeem your Wayfair Reward Dollars, simply apply them at checkout when you select your Wayfair credit card as the payment option. You can redeem up to $2,500 in reward dollars each month.

Wayfair Rewards never expire, but you will lose them if you close your Wayfair Credit Card account.

Choosing between rewards and 0% financing

Each time you use your credit card on a Wayfair retail site, you'll also be given the option at checkout of choosing no-interest financing instead of earning rewards. If you choose financing, you'll get 6 to 24 months with no interest accruing on your balance for that particular purchase, as long as you cover the minimum payment due during that time frame.

The length of your no-interest period depends on how expensive the purchase is.

For orders between $200 and $499: 6 months

For orders between $500 and $1,499: 12 months

For orders between $1,500 and $2,999: 18 months

For orders over $2,999: 24 months

This can help you stretch out payments if you need more time to repay them, but it's important to pay off the balance before that period ends. If you don't pay off the entire balance by the end of the 6 to 24 months, Wayfair will charge you interest retroactively from the purchase date (26.99% variable APR), which can quickly add up. This is unusual and somewhat predatory compared to other 0% introductory APR offers, since those do not charge interest retroactively.

The 0% financing option can be useful if you need to make an urgent purchase and can't afford it immediately, for instance, if you have guests coming to stay, and you need to buy a new couch or bed. The financing plan allows you to buy essential home items interest-free, as long as you can pay off the entire balance during the promotional period.

Generally speaking, we recommend saving up for a large item in advance so you don't put yourself at risk of interest charges. But if you don't have that luxury, financing a purchase this way can be helpful.

Comparable cards

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card* earns 3% cash back in the category of your choice -- and, if you want to earn rewards at sites like Wayfair, you can select "online shopping" as your category. This card also has a "home improvement/furnishings" category, so if you're settling into a new abode, that selection could save you money on online and in-person purchases at a larger variety of stores.

We recommend the Customized Cash Rewards card as one of the best cash-back rewards cards available. It comes with a $200 online cash rewards welcome bonus offer after spending $1,000 in purchases within the first 90 days of account opening, 3% cash back on the category of choice (which you can change each month), 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, then 1%), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card is another good option. It also has no annual fee, comes with a nice welcome bonus and earns a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, making it a simple, easy-to-use card. There is also a welcome bonus that you can earn with furniture purchases. After spending $1,000 in purchases on the card within your first three months of account ownership, Wells Fargo will credit you $200 in cash rewards -- a way better value than Wayfair's initial $40 discount on your qualifying first order of at least $250. The 0% introductory APR is good for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (14.99% to 24.99% variable APR thereafter), and you don't even have to give up your cash rewards to use it.

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

If the most appealing part of the Wayfair Credit Card to you is the 0% APR financing, then the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card may be a great alternative. This credit card offers one of the longest 0% introductory APR card on purchases of any card with no annual fee, at a whopping 20 billing cycles (14.49% to 24.49% variable APR thereafter). While Wayfair's card does technically beat this for purchases of $2,500 or more, the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum offer extends to all of your purchases, not just those from Wayfair. However you choose to finance your purchases, make sure to keep track of the details so you can make your payments on time and in full.

FAQs

How do I qualify for a credit card? The better the benefits, the more hoops you'll need to jump through to be eligible for certain credit cards. Credit cards with attractive rewards programs or cash-back rewards require better credit than more basic credit card varieties. If you have poor or fair credit, you might only qualify for credit-building or secured credit cards. If you have good to excellent credit, you may easily qualify for any credit card you want. But even if you don't have the right score, you can always work to improve your credit for a better chance of approval.

Are there other rewards cards I should consider? Everyone has different needs -- if you would like to consider more cards that offer good benefits and rewards, you can check out our analysis of the best rewards credit cards, best credit cards for large purchases and best credit cards for paying off debt.

Is cash back better than reward points? While cash back is a more accessible concept, cash back and reward points both have their strengths and weaknesses. While cash back can be more universally applicable, points are often worth more in value than their cash-back equivalents. Depending on your shopping preferences and plans, you may find points or cash back to be more valuable to you.

Our approach

We review the cards that are in the highest demand and offer the best benefits. We scour the fine print so there aren't any surprises when you open an account. We find the key factors that make a card stand out and compare them with other top cards. That way, readers can opt for a different card with similar features if our pick isn't right for them. Our reviews are regularly checked and updated to incorporate new recommendations, as well as to reflect changes in offers and the market.

*All information about the Wayfair Credit Card, Wayfair Mastercard and the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.



