Turo and Capital One Join Forces to Give You More Rewards on Car Rentals

Yesterday, the car-sharing company Turo and Capital One unveiled a new partnership. Cardholders of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card can now earn 10x miles and 5x miles on Turo purchases, respectively, through May 16, 2023.
Similarly to Airbnb, the Turo platform allows car owners to rent their personal cars out to the public. This benefit pairs nicely with the travel themes supported by both the Venture X and the Venture Rewards cards. You don't need to enroll in this benefit and the rewards will be applied automatically.
Capital One Venture X is the newest premium travel card on the market, competing directly with The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Its $395 annual fee is significantly lower than its counterparts, but the trade-off is fewer perks and benefits. The Turo partnership may be a compelling offer for new and current cardholders. Other benefits include a credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, an annual travel credit, a sizable welcome bonus and an anniversary bonus.
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card requires less maintenance, with a $95 annual fee. There are less perks and lower rewards rates than with the Venture X, but it's still one of the best travel credit cards on the market.
The Venture Card also increased the size and spending threshold of its welcome bonus yesterday. The welcome bonus now sits at 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 in the first three months. Previously, you had to reach $3,000 in three months to earn 60,000 miles. The new bonus is worth $750 when redeemed for travel.